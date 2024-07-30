Apple Vision Pro Can Now Be Controlled With Brain-Computer Interface

Apple's Vision Pro headset can now be controlled using only thoughts, thanks to integration with neurotechnology startup Synchron's brain-computer interface (BCI).



The company today announced that Apple Vision Pro has been successfully used by a patient through direct brain control facilitated by Synchron's brain-computer interface technology. Mark, a 64-year-old man suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), demonstrated the integration.

With this technology, Mark controlled the cursor on the Vision Pro to play Solitaire, watch Apple TV, and send text messages without using his hands, which he can no longer move due to his condition. The Vision Pro's reliance on hand gestures would otherwise pose a barrier for users like Mark who have lost upper limb functionality.

Mark has been practicing different skills and functions with his BCI twice a week since his implantation in August 2023. He noted that using the BCI to control the Vision Pro is similar to using it for his iPhone, iPad, and computer. Apple's suite of accessibility features across its platforms has been recognized for its excellence, which is why Synchron initially focused on integrating its BCI with Apple devices.

Synchron's brain-computer interface allows individuals with severe physical limitations to control digital devices with their thoughts. The BCI is implanted in the blood vessel on the surface of the motor cortex via a minimally invasive endovascular procedure. The device detects motor intent from the brain and wirelessly transmits these signals to external devices, enabling hands-free control. Tom Oxley, CEO and Founder of Synchron, said:

BCI is a platform to re-connect people with injury or disease back to the fast-moving consumer technology landscape. Vision Pro is a powerful system, but it relies on the use of hand gestures to exert control over the UI. We are sending control signals directly from the brain to replace the need for hand gestures. We are moving towards a new Bluetooth standard for Human Computer Interactions that do not require touch or speech. This is a critical unmet need for millions of people with paralysis.

Synchron is preparing for larger-scale clinical studies to expand the reach of its BCI technology. It has implanted its BCI in six patients in the United States and four in Australia. The company continues to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to commercialize its technology.