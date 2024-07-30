OpenAI Rolling Out More Natural Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT
OpenAI today said that it has started to roll out Advanced Voice Mode to a small number of paid ChatGPT users, allowing them to test out more natural, real-time conversations.
Advanced Voice Mode allows ChatGPT to provide real-time responses that can be interrupted, plus it is able to sense and respond to humor, sarcasm, and more. The new model does not need to convert your speech to text and back again as the current ChatGPT voice does, leading to lower latency interactions.
OpenAI demonstrated Advanced Voice Mode back in May, showing off an AI voice called Sky that sounded remarkably similar to Scarlett Johansson. The voice was created and used without Johansson's permission, and she ended up releasing a statement on the situation. She said that she turned down multiple offers from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who wanted Johansson to be the voice of ChatGPT. She said she was "shocked, angered, and in disbelief" that Altman created a voice that sounded "eerily similar" to her own voice. OpenAI claimed that the Sky voice was not intended to resemble the voice of Johansson, but it was removed after she hired legal counsel.
OpenAI says that since it demoed Advanced Voice Mode, it has been working to improve the safety and quality of voice conversations. Advanced Voice Mode speaks in four preset voices and is built to block outputs that differ from those voices, preventing it from mimicking celebrity voices. OpenAI has also "implemented guardrails" to block requests for violent or copyrighted content, and the early tests will be used to improve the feature before a wider launch.
Users who have been granted access to Advanced Voice Mode will receive an email with instructions, with OpenAI planning to add more people on a rolling basis. Everyone on Plus will have access to Advanced Voice Mode in the fall.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. The iOS and iPadOS 17.6 updates come two months after the debut of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also...
Apple is today providing developers with the first betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with the new software introducing an early version of the Apple Intelligence features. These new betas will be in testing alongside the current iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15 betas. Developers can choose whether to opt into the new betas with Apple Intelligence, or stay on the ...
Apple today released new betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for developers, introducing the first Apple Intelligence features. Apple Intelligence was previewed in June, and is Apple's version of artificial intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are available as of yet, but we've rounded up a list of what's active in the beta. Note that iOS 18.1, iPadOS...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Apple Intelligence will miss its initial expected launch date to give Apple more time to fix bugs, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. According to individuals with knowledge about Apple's plans, the company now plans to start rolling out Apple Intelligence in software updates by October, arriving several weeks after the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This means that Apple...