Apple Releases visionOS 1.3

Apple today released visionOS 1.3, the third major update to the ‌visionOS‌ operating system that launched alongside the Vision Pro in February. ‌visionOS‌ 1.3 comes a little over a month after the launch of visionOS 1.2.



‌‌visionOS‌‌ updates can be installed by going to the Settings app on the Vision Pro, selecting the General section, and choosing Software Update. The Vision Pro headset will need to be removed to install new software, with a progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

There are no new features in the ‌visionOS‌ 1.3 update, but it does bring small bug fixes and security improvements.

Apple will soon transition from ‌visionOS‌ 1 to visionOS 2, the next-generation version of ‌visionOS‌. ‌visionOS 2‌ is set to be released in September.