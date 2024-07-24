Apple's Privacy Team Does Deep Dive Into iOS 18 Privacy Features

Apple's User Privacy Engineering Manager Katie Skinner and Privacy Product Marketing Lead Sandy Parakilas recently sat down with YouTuber Andru Edwards for a wide-ranging discussion on Apple's privacy policies.

Topics covered include Apple's approach to privacy, the ways Apple contends with privacy laws in different countries, and how Apple deals with government requests, plus there's a good deal of information on the new features in iOS 18

Some of what's discussed covers privacy information that Apple has reiterated over and over again, but there are some interesting tidbits on Apple's adoption of ChatGPT, Maps privacy, the Passwords app, and accessory pairing in ‌iOS 18‌.

It's a long discussion at almost 45 minutes, but worth it for those who want a bit more insight into Apple's philosophy on privacy.