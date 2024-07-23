Adobe Adds New AI Tools to Photoshop and Illustrator

Adobe today updated its Illustrator and Photoshop Creative Cloud apps, introducing a range of new features that streamline productivity. Many of the additions take advantage of generative AI and machine learning to save creators time.



Photoshop has a new Selection Brush Tool for selecting areas by brushing over them without having to use the Quick Mask mode. The tool has opacity and hardness settings for feathered edges, allowing for more seamless selections.

The Adjustment Brush Tool, which has been in beta, is also available. It allows for painting on adjustments to brightness, saturation, and more, with options for fine tuning selections. Photoshop's Generate Image text to image feature is also out of beta, and it can be used to generate dozens of ideas in minutes using a text prompt and/or reference images.



Other new Photoshop features include an improved Contextual Task Bar, support for bulleted and numbered lists, and an Enhance Detail option for Generative Fill.

Adobe Illustrator has a Generative Shape Fill feature for filling shapes with detail and color. Adobe says that users can match the style and color of their own artwork to create multiple editable and scalable vector graphic options.



Text prompts are used to fill vector graphics for Generative Shape Fill, and there are options to add styles like 3D, geometric, or pixel art.

Adobe improved the Text to Pattern feature in Illustrator, making it simpler to create, edit, and scale seamless vector patterns. Vector graphics that are generated using the feature are crisper, plus there are new UI controls and better editing options.

With Mockup, designers can see their creations on objects like product packaging and apparel, with the tool automatically adjusting art to fit the edges of the object. Other new features in Illustrator include the Dimension tool for precise sizing, enhanced selection capabilities, and faster pan and zoom speeds.

These new features are available in the latest versions of Illustrator and Photoshop on the desktop. More information can be found on Adobe's website.