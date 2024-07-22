Google No Longer Plans to Eliminate Third-Party Cookies in Chrome

by

Google no longer plans to deprecate third-party cookies in the Chrome browser, marking a notable change to a prior decision to phase out third-party cookies by 2025. Google announced its cookie updates in a blog post shared today, where the company said that it instead plans to focus on user choice.

Chrome Feature 22
Rather than eliminating third-party cookies entirely, Google will introduce "a new experience in Chrome" that is designed to allow people to "make an informed choice" applicable across their web browsing.

Back in 2020, Google claimed that it would phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022, a timeline that was pushed back multiple times due to complaints from advertisers and regulatory issues. Google has been working on a Privacy Sandbox to find ways to improve privacy while still delivering info to advertisers, but third-party cookies will now be sticking around so as not to impact publishers and advertisers.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had opposed Google's plan to stop relying on third-party cookies because a shift to Privacy Sandbox could limit competition in digital advertising, and now the CMA says that it is reviewing Google's new plan for a user-choice prompt.

Google does not plan to stop working on its Privacy Sandbox APIs, and the company says they will improve over time so that developers will have a privacy preserving alternative to cookies. Additional privacy controls, such as IP Protection, will be added to Chrome's Incognito mode.

As of now, the new customer choices that Google is planning for are being discussed with regulators, with more information to come at a later date.

Tag: Chrome

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Use Same Rear Chassis as iPhone 16

Friday July 19, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Apple will adopt the same rear chassis manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 that it is using for the upcoming standard iPhone 16, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is "exactly the same" as the standard model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to...
Read Full Article139 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Just Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Monday July 15, 2024 4:44 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article129 comments
bsod

Crowdstrike Says Global IT Outage Impacting Windows PCs, But Mac and Linux Hosts Not Affected

Friday July 19, 2024 3:12 am PDT by
A widespread system failure is currently affecting numerous Windows devices globally, causing critical boot failures across various industries, including banks, rail networks, airlines, retailers, broadcasters, healthcare, and many more sectors. The issue, manifesting as a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), is preventing computers from starting up properly and forcing them into continuous recovery...
Read Full Article502 comments
iphone 14 lineup

Cellebrite Unable to Unlock iPhones on iOS 17.4 or Later, Leak Reveals

Thursday July 18, 2024 4:18 am PDT by
Israel-based mobile forensics company Cellebrite is unable to unlock iPhones running iOS 17.4 or later, according to leaked documents verified by 404 Media. The documents provide a rare glimpse into the capabilities of the company's mobile forensics tools and highlight the ongoing security improvements in Apple's latest devices. The leaked "Cellebrite iOS Support Matrix" obtained by 404 Media...
Read Full Article66 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

2024 Apple Watch Lineup: Key Changes We're Expecting

Tuesday July 16, 2024 7:59 am PDT by
Apple is seemingly planning a rework of the Apple Watch lineup for 2024, according to a range of reports from over the past year. Here's everything we know so far. Apple is expected to continue to offer three different Apple Watch models in five casing sizes, but the various display sizes will allegedly grow by up to 12% and the casings will get taller. Based on all of the latest rumors,...
Read Full Article38 comments
tinypod apple watch

TinyPod Turns Your Apple Watch Into an iPod

Wednesday July 17, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
If you have an old Apple Watch and you're not sure what to do with it, a new product called TinyPod might be the answer. Priced at $79, the TinyPod is a silicone case with a built-in scroll wheel that houses the Apple Watch chassis. When an Apple Watch is placed inside the TinyPod, the click wheel on the case is able to be used to scroll through the Apple Watch interface. The feature works...
Read Full Article133 comments

Top Rated Comments

szw-mapple fan Avatar
szw-mapple fan
28 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
No reason to use it anymore where there are tons of better Chromium options (not to mention Firefox and Safari which are both quite decent) out there without needing to deal with Google’s privacy issues.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
33 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
Once shady, always shady
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GuyDouche Avatar
GuyDouche
25 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
I shouldn’t be surprised that people still use and swear by Chrome. There are far better browsers out there
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
33 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
google under the control of advertisers.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
14 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
Brave Browser :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sevoneone Avatar
sevoneone
29 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
Google: "We respect our users' best interests, it is just not enabled by default and we'll keep moving or renaming the setting every 3rd software update."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments