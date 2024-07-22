Apple Sports App for iPhone Updated With MLS and MLB Improvements

by

Apple today updated its Sports app for iPhone with some changes related to Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball.

Apple Sports App Preview Feature
The release notes for version 1.5 of Apple Sports indicate that the app now supports Leagues Cup matches between MLS and Liga MX clubs, and the latest version also features an indicator in MLB box scores for pitcher statistics.

The release notes:

• Follow live as every MLS and Liga MX club competes for the Leagues Cup.
• Added an indicator to MLB box scores for pitcher wins, losses, and saves.

Released in February, the Apple Sports app shows scores, schedules, stats, and more for a variety of leagues, such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and Premier League. The app also displays real-time play-by-play information for ongoing games.

Apple Sports is available for free on the App Store.

Top Rated Comments

emmab2006 Avatar
emmab2006
51 minutes ago at 08:39 am
Continue to ignore the lower football leagues . This app is a joke compared to fotmob.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bsbeamer Avatar
bsbeamer
43 minutes ago at 08:48 am
Still no Apple Watch integration? Almost unbelievable.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fede777 Avatar
fede777
49 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Very nice for the 3 countries that can use it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
richpjr Avatar
richpjr
48 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Tried the update and uninstalled again. What a joke of an app.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
36 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Looks great!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments