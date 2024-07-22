Apple Sports App for iPhone Updated With MLS and MLB Improvements

Apple today updated its Sports app for iPhone with some changes related to Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball.



The release notes for version 1.5 of Apple Sports indicate that the app now supports Leagues Cup matches between MLS and Liga MX clubs, and the latest version also features an indicator in MLB box scores for pitcher statistics.

The release notes:

• Follow live as every MLS and Liga MX club competes for the Leagues Cup.

• Added an indicator to MLB box scores for pitcher wins, losses, and saves.

Released in February, the Apple Sports app shows scores, schedules, stats, and more for a variety of leagues, such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and Premier League. The app also displays real-time play-by-play information for ongoing games.

Apple Sports is available for free on the App Store.