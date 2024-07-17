Here Are the Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Since many of these products have been on sale for a few days, shipping may be delayed, but they're all at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to see these deals. You can get one month of Amazon Prime for free when signing up this week, and afterwards the service will renew at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.



AirPods

Amazon had huge discounts on AirPods this Prime Day, with all-time low prices hitting every current model at some point during the event. As of today, we're still tracking great low prices on AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.

Apple Watch

Prime Day this year included new best-ever prices on both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE, and both are still available to purchase today. This includes $120 off Series 9 models and $80 off SE models, plus $99 off Ultra 2 for anyone looking for a high-end wearable.

M3 MacBook Air

Amazon this week introduced $250 discounts across the board on the new M3 MacBook Air, with the cheapest model now priced at just $849.00, down from $1,099.00. You'll find these $250 discounts on both 13-inch and 15-inch still available today on Amazon.

13-inch M3 MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy and Amazon this week have Apple's 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for the record low price of $799.00, down from $999.00. You'll find all four colors on sale at this price, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

10th Gen iPad

Amazon is taking $50 off the Wi-Fi models of the 2022 iPad, starting at $299.00 for 64GB Wi-Fi. This model was down to a lower price at the start of Prime Day, but that deal quickly expired and today's is still a solid second-best price.

iPad mini

All-time low prices have also hit Apple's iPad mini 6, starting at $379.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and increasing to $529.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model.

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.