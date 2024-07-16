Apple Lists Products Eligible for Sales Tax-Free Holidays in 8 U.S. States

Apple recently updated its website with a list of products eligible for upcoming 2024 sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia.



Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in stores without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price limits vary from state to state, with complete details outlined on Apple's website. Apple says tax savings may not appear during checkout, but will be reflected on the final receipt.

The tax-free holidays run from July 19 through August 11, with the exact dates varying by state. Some other U.S states are offering tax-free holidays this summer, but they are not listed on Apple's website at this time.

Sales tax holidays are especially beneficial to students, as the tax savings can be combined with Apple's ongoing Back to School promotion, which offers students up to a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, as well as 20% off AppleCare+ plans. This is in addition to Apple's standard educational discounts on select products.