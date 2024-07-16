Amazon Prime Day: Every AirPods Model Gets New Record Low Price

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and it includes all-time low prices across Apple's entire AirPods lineup. This includes savings on the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.

This year, AirPods deals are in abundance for Prime Day. The cheapest model is still the AirPods 2 at its best-ever price of $69.00 ($60 off), but there's also a steep discount on the AirPods 3 at $119.99 ($49 off).

For the higher-end models, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $168.99 ($80 off) and the AirPods Max for $394.99 ($155 off). Both of these deals are new record low prices on each model and just appeared for Prime Day 2024.

