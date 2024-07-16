Amazon Prime Day: Every AirPods Model Gets New Record Low Price
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and it includes all-time low prices across Apple's entire AirPods lineup. This includes savings on the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you want to take advantage of all Prime Day has to offer, remember that only Amazon Prime members will be able to gain access to the majority of deals during the event. If you aren't a member, you can join Prime via a free 30-day trial to participate in this year's Prime Day. Once your trial is over, Prime membership will run for $14.99/month or $139/year. For students, that's $7.49/month or $69/year.
This year, AirPods deals are in abundance for Prime Day. The cheapest model is still the AirPods 2 at its best-ever price of $69.00 ($60 off), but there's also a steep discount on the AirPods 3 at $119.99 ($49 off).
For the higher-end models, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $168.99 ($80 off) and the AirPods Max for $394.99 ($155 off). Both of these deals are new record low prices on each model and just appeared for Prime Day 2024.
If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event.
