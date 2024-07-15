Best Buy Kicks Off 'Black Friday in July' With Record Low Prices on M1 iPad Air

by

Today we're tracking deals on Apple's fifth-generation iPad Air, which are only available on Best Buy. This sale includes nearly every model of the M1 iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price, with as much as $250 off select models. The deals are part of Best Buy's Prime Day-like "Black Friday in July" sale, which lasts through Wednesday.

m1 ipad air fathers dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Air, Best Buy has this model for $399.99, down from $599.99. This is an all-time low price on this model of the 2022 iPad Air, and it's available in three colors. You'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air on sale for $499.99, down from $749.99, which is about $50 cheaper than the previous record low price.

$200 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $399.99

$250 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

$200 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $549.99

Apple introduced new M2 iPad Air models in May, which is why we're seeing steep discounts on the previous generation models more often. You can still save a bit of money on the 2024 models if you're interested in owning the latest version.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July event has much more on sale than just the iPad Air, including other Apple products like MacBooks and Apple Watches. You can also find great deals on TVs, video games, appliances, headphones, smartphones, sound bars, streaming devices, computers, and much more.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 17 Pro Max Will Be First Model to Feature Three 48MP Cameras

Thursday July 11, 2024 12:20 am PDT by
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Tetraprism camera for enhanced photo quality and zoom functionality, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his n-iphone-tetraprism-upgrade-ca62dd37e364">latest investor note published to Medium, Kuo said the key specification change would be a 1/2.6" 48MP CIS sensor, up from the 1/3.1" 12MP sensor expected to be used...
Read Full Article117 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday July 8, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Saturday July 13, 2024 8:00 am PDT by
Samsung this week introduced its latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which look quite a bit like Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Given the similarities, we thought we'd compare Samsung's new earbuds to the AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, you could potentially mistake Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro for the AirPods Pro. The Buds3 Pro have the same...
Read Full Article53 comments
primeday2020 feature3

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

Saturday July 13, 2024 6:23 am PDT by
Amazon is soon to be back with its annual summertime Prime Day event, lasting for just two days from July 16-17. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, and there are already many deals you can get on sale ahead of the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article13 comments

Top Rated Comments

trip1ex Avatar
trip1ex
5 minutes ago at 07:40 am
it's a record for how long the record low price has been available.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments