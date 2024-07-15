Best Buy Kicks Off 'Black Friday in July' With Record Low Prices on M1 iPad Air

Today we're tracking deals on Apple's fifth-generation iPad Air, which are only available on Best Buy. This sale includes nearly every model of the M1 iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price, with as much as $250 off select models. The deals are part of Best Buy's Prime Day-like "Black Friday in July" sale, which lasts through Wednesday.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Air, Best Buy has this model for $399.99, down from $599.99. This is an all-time low price on this model of the 2022 iPad Air, and it's available in three colors. You'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air on sale for $499.99, down from $749.99, which is about $50 cheaper than the previous record low price.

Apple introduced new M2 iPad Air models in May, which is why we're seeing steep discounts on the previous generation models more often. You can still save a bit of money on the 2024 models if you're interested in owning the latest version.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July event has much more on sale than just the iPad Air, including other Apple products like MacBooks and Apple Watches. You can also find great deals on TVs, video games, appliances, headphones, smartphones, sound bars, streaming devices, computers, and much more.

