Apple Shares 'Suerte' Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max Short Film
Apple recently shared Suerte, a new short film that was shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro. The film follows singer-songwriter Iván Cornejo, known for albums Alma Vacía, Dañado, and Mirada.
In the film, Cornejo goes on a journey to Mexico to seek inspiration from his roots for a new hit, and he ends up on a great adventure. His song "Intercambio Injusto" is included, and there is a soundtrack for the film available on Apple Music
.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple's current flagship iPhone, featuring a 48-megapixel Main camera, a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera with tetraprism technology that allows for up to 5x optical zoom. Apple also shared a "Behind the Scenes" film for Suerte, where directing duo Cliqua explains how it was shot.
Many of the scenes in the film used no equipment other than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the directors praising Cinematic Mode, a feature that keeps the focus on the main subject that's being filmed even as the iPhone holder moves. The 5x Telephoto zoom feature was also used for several shots, as was log encoding, an option for ProRes video that allows for improved post-production color grading.
Apple has a long history of sharing Shot on iPhone photos and videos to show off the features of the cameras in its devices. In recent years, as camera technology has improved, Apple has been sharing short films on a regular basis.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Tetraprism camera for enhanced photo quality and zoom functionality, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his n-iphone-tetraprism-upgrade-ca62dd37e364">latest investor note published to Medium, Kuo said the key specification change would be a 1/2.6" 48MP CIS sensor, up from the 1/3.1" 12MP sensor expected to be used...
With the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 that Apple released today, there are additional tweaks to a number of features like Dark Mode icons, the Photos app, emoji in Messages, and more, with Apple appearing to be preparing for the launch of Apple Intelligence. Apple will continue updating iOS 18 over the course of the next couple of months, refining the beta prior to its launch....
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
iPhone 16 models coming later this year could have some Face ID-related "design changes," supply chain publication DigiTimes said this week. The original source of this information is British newspaper The Telegraph, which six weeks ago reported that Face ID component supplier Coherent was considering selling or repurposing a manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, a small town in...
Apple today released a second beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning and USB-C versions. The updated firmware has a build number 7A5244b and it is available to developers at the current time. This is the second firmware update that Apple has released since announcing new AirPods Pro 2 features in June. There are several new features that are coming to the AirPods...
Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will support 40W wired fast charging and 20W MagSafe charging, claims a rumor currently swirling around China. Right now, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are capable of up to 27W peak charging speeds with an appropriate USB-C power adapter, while official MagSafe chargers from Apple and authorized third parties can wirelessly charge...