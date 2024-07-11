Apple CEO Tim Cook Uses Vision Pro Every Day

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook uses the Apple Vision Pro every day, according to an interview he did with The Sun to highlight the headset's launch in the UK. Cook said that he uses the Vision Pro "in all aspects of [his] daily life."

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta
For specifics, Cook said he used the headset to watch Ted Lasso season three, and that he also watches other Apple TV+ content using the headset.

And so the ability for me to get in the position that I want to get in – including lying flat and putting the screen on the ceiling – is an incredible kind of experience. And of course, it's a 100ft screen. I mean, it's amazing the level of entertainment that it delivers.

Cook went on to say that he feels multitasking is "so much more efficient" on Vision Pro because of the support for multiple windows that can be placed in the wearer's physical space.

The Vision Pro experience is hard to explain, said Cook, who recommended that potential customers get a demo. "It's hard to explain it in words," Cook said. "It's hard to show it in a 2D fashion, what a 3D experience will be." At the same time, Cook believes it's simple to use the headset with the gestures that work "the way your mind works." If you can use an iPhone, you can "very easily" use Vision Pro, according to Cook.

According to Cook, some who go through the demo experience find it to be emotional, specifically in reference to viewing spatial photos and videos that allow users to relive memories. "It's interesting to watch people, the reaction that they have," he said. "You know many of them tear up."

Designing the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ required Apple to file more than 5,000 patents, Cook explained, before lauding the Vision Pro team. "I'm so proud of the total, and the perseverance of the team because this was multiple years in the making."

Cook's full interview can be read at The Sun's website. The ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ is launching in the UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Australia tomorrow, with demos set to be available in Apple retail stores.

