Google Advanced Protection Program Adds Single Passkey Set-Up Option

Google today announced that has added a new passkey set-up option to its Advanced Protection Program, allowing Pixel and iPhone owners to use their device's biometric authentication instead of physical security keys.



For those unfamiliar with the Advanced Protection Program, it's designed for high-profile Google product users who need maximum protection from hacking attempts. It's a feature aimed at journalists, activists, business leaders, and others who feel vulnerable to targeted security breaches.

When it launched in 2017, Google required users to have two physical security keys to activate it, and one of those keys plus a password to log in. Last year, the company changed the feature so that users could sign in with just a passkey, but the physical security keys were still required to set it up.

From today, that's no longer the case. When users get started with Google's Advanced Protection Program, they will have the option to set up with either a passkey or a physical security key.

Passkeys are easier to use and more secure than passwords because they let users sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices: With Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode. Passkeys are also resistant to online attacks like phishing, making them more secure than things like SMS one-time codes.