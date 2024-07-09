Amazon Introduces Early Prime Day Discounts on AirPods Pro 2 ($169) and AirPods Max ($399)

by

Amazon Prime Day isn't until next week, but the company is already providing new record low prices across multiple AirPods models right now. This includes the AirPods 2, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max, and the AirPods 3, which we covered yesterday.

Airpods Combo Discount Feature MagentaNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Deals start with the AirPods 2 at just $69.00, down from $129.00. This is one of the first times the AirPods 2 have hit this best-ever price in 2024, and only Amazon has the deal. Similarly, the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are available for $169.00, down from $249.00, another all-time low price.

$60 OFF
AirPods 2 for $69.00

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00

Finally, the AirPods Max have dropped to $399.00, down from $549.00. This is a new record low price on the AirPods Max, beating the previous best price by about $20. Amazon has all five colors of the headphones at this price as well.

$150 OFF
AirPods Max for $399.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 5, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Read Full Article191 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Leak Confirms Four iPhone 16 Models With Same A18 Chip

Tuesday July 2, 2024 9:48 am PDT by
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Read Full Article145 comments
f1662570472

Report: Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Larger Screens and Faster Chip, but New Health Features in Trouble

Sunday July 7, 2024 8:31 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article104 comments
macbook pro blue

Best Buy Takes Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro in New Sale

Sunday July 7, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article38 comments
HomePod G4 Feature

Leak Confirms Apple's Work On 'Home Accessory'

Thursday July 4, 2024 9:15 am PDT by
Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV. The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the HomePod's "AudioAccessory" identifier. Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that...
Read Full Article222 comments

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
6 hours ago at 06:38 am
AirPods Pro 2 deal is good
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
6 hours ago at 06:55 am
Great prices on all. AirPods Max is probably going to get an update to USB C soon, but adapters are cheap and we won’t see the new version at this price for years I expect.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bookcase Avatar
bookcase
6 hours ago at 06:51 am
That price drop on the Max is tempting, but it's basically outdated tech and I don't want to get burned if they release a newer version this fall. The Pods are more advanced than the Max at this point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
agsystems Avatar
agsystems
4 hours ago at 08:54 am
gee - I am loading up with Airpods 2 ($69) - these will make great Christmas gifts for family members.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Student of Life Avatar
Student of Life
5 hours ago at 07:10 am

That price drop on the Max is tempting, but it's basically outdated tech and I don't want to get burned if they release a newer version this fall. The Pods are more advanced than the Max at this point.
The main thing that one should look for is the sound quality. The advanced feature would be lossless, and better noise canceling. For the noise canceling I would be willing to update, lossless is nice, better battery is nice, usb c is nice but not something that would compel one to update like sound quality and better noise canceling.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mity Avatar
Mity
5 hours ago at 07:26 am

I wouldn’t bother now with USB C / EU Friendly revisions likely incoming.

That price drop on the Max is tempting, but it's basically outdated tech and I don't want to get burned if they release a newer version this fall. The Pods are more advanced than the Max at this point.
Price is tempting me also even despite the lightning cable. The new model is supposed to have the H3 chip so I think it's worth waiting for. And maybe on the new model, they can invent an off button. It seems silly that you can't turn them off. Is that for FindMy or something?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments