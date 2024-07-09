Amazon Introduces Early Prime Day Discounts on AirPods Pro 2 ($169) and AirPods Max ($399)
Amazon Prime Day isn't until next week, but the company is already providing new record low prices across multiple AirPods models right now. This includes the AirPods 2, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max, and the AirPods 3, which we covered yesterday.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Deals start with the AirPods 2 at just $69.00, down from $129.00. This is one of the first times the AirPods 2 have hit this best-ever price in 2024, and only Amazon has the deal. Similarly, the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are available for $169.00, down from $249.00, another all-time low price.
Finally, the AirPods Max have dropped to $399.00, down from $549.00. This is a new record low price on the AirPods Max, beating the previous best price by about $20. Amazon has all five colors of the headphones at this price as well.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
