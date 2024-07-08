Get Up to $550 Off Apple's M2 iPad Pro With New Record Low Prices

Best Buy today has some of the biggest discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that we've tracked in months, starting as low as $699.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch tablet. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts.

Best Buy has every model of the 2022 iPad Pro on sale except the 128GB Wi-Fi model of the 12.9-inch tablet. Otherwise, you'll find every Wi-Fi tablet and every cellular tablet on sale at this time, and at record low prices with up to $550 off the iPad Pro.

M2 iPad Pro at Best Buy

With such steep savings, these previous generation iPad Pros are worth looking into purchasing for anyone who wants to prioritize saving money over owning the newest M4 iPad Pro. There are some major differences between the two generations, like the M4's support for Apple Pencil Pro and a new nano-texture display option, so be sure to read about which one works best for you in our Buyer's Guide.

11-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi

Cellular

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

pugxiwawa Avatar
pugxiwawa
8 hours ago at 06:46 am
NOT a deal. This is $100 more expensive than the July 4th sale. Keep waiting.
Score: 6 Votes
NVDA Avatar
NVDA
8 hours ago at 06:57 am
lol well you guys aren’t reliable for posting deals. Not only are you wrong but the 128gb was $599 up until yesterday. These aren’t record low prices.
Score: 3 Votes
Nekronos Avatar
Nekronos
9 hours ago at 06:44 am
Most if not all of these price points aren't new records, they were cheaper over the July 4th weekend.
Score: 3 Votes
Kottu Avatar
Kottu
8 hours ago at 07:00 am
Last year I bought 2021 iPad Pro with 2TB in during Amazon prime day under 1200$ in Sweden. So, prices are still high for 2022 models.
Score: 1 Votes
john123 Avatar
john123
5 hours ago at 09:50 am

Just got the new M2 iPad Air 13" Open Box(perfect condition), for $630. I know it's not a Pro, but the spec difference, but I don't use the camera on the iPad(I'd pay more for one without a camera bump to be honest.), I don't need thunderbolt speeds, and Promotion would be nice, but not for an extra $400.
On the July 4 sale, the Pro was $899, and open boxes in like new condition were less. At that point it was more like a $200 difference. I suspect that wouldn’t have changed your thinking, but for others it might.
Score: 1 Votes
NVDA Avatar
NVDA
4 hours ago at 11:22 am

On the July 4 sale, the Pro was $899, and open boxes in like new condition were less. At that point it was more like a $200 difference. I suspect that wouldn’t have changed your thinking, but for others it might.
Yeah this same sale happened a few weeks before and I got a 12.9 128gb M2 Pro for $799. Even less open box. Way better than the 13 Air, not even close. Returned it because I couldn't get used to a tablet that large, got the 11 inch M2 Pro instead.
Score: 1 Votes
