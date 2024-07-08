Get Up to $550 Off Apple's M2 iPad Pro With New Record Low Prices

Best Buy today has some of the biggest discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that we've tracked in months, starting as low as $699.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch tablet. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts.



Best Buy has every model of the 2022 iPad Pro on sale except the 128GB Wi-Fi model of the 12.9-inch tablet. Otherwise, you'll find every Wi-Fi tablet and every cellular tablet on sale at this time, and at record low prices with up to $550 off the iPad Pro.

With such steep savings, these previous generation iPad Pros are worth looking into purchasing for anyone who wants to prioritize saving money over owning the newest M4 iPad Pro. There are some major differences between the two generations, like the M4's support for Apple Pencil Pro and a new nano-texture display option, so be sure to read about which one works best for you in our Buyer's Guide.



11-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi

Cellular

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi

Cellular

