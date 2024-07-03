Netflix Starts Booting Subscribers Off Cheapest Basic Ads-Free Plan

Netflix is proceeding with its plan to discontinue its cheapest ad-free subscription tier, starting with the UK and Canada, with more countries inevitably to follow.

The streaming giant has reportedly begun notifying users via on-screen messages about the last day they can access the service unless they upgrade. One Reddit user shared a notification they had received from the Netflix app, saying: "Your last day to watch Netflix is July 13th. Choose a new plan to keep watching." Customers are being prompted to instead choose the cheaper Standard with ads, or the more expensive Standard or Premium 4K plans.

In the UK, users are being informed that their £7.99 per month Basic plan has been discontinued and that they can sign up to the Standard with adverts plan for £4.99 or pay £10.99 for the Standard plan. The £10.99 plan includes access to 1080p streams, viewing on two devices simultaneously, and downloads on up to two devices. Meanwhile, the Standard with adverts tier still offers 1080p video quality but of course injects ads into streams.

Canadian subscribers are also receiving notifications about the last viewing day for their Basic plan. In Canada, the price increase is more significant, rising from $9.99 for the Basic plan to $16.49 for the Standard plan. Alternatively, users can save $4 by going with the Standard with Ads plan ($5.99).

The Basic plan, which costs $11.99 per month in the United States, has not been available to new subscribers since last year. In its early 2024 earnings call, Netflix announced its intention to retire its Basic plan in some countries where the ads plan has been introduced, starting with Canada and the UK in the second quarter, and then "taking it from there." Netflix said in May that its ad-supported streaming tier has 40 million global monthly active users, up 35 million from a year ago.

Top Rated Comments

lanomds1 Avatar
lanomds1
51 minutes ago at 05:40 am
The idea of paying to watch ads for me is insane. Even if it it only costs a 1 cent.

Capitalism at its finest.

edit: for those who disagree, well, keep defending a billionaire company while they charge you to watch ads the only moment you have to relax in your day while they increase their revenue and worsen your experience :)
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zest28 Avatar
Zest28
1 hour ago at 05:29 am
I believe Netflix once said that they can keep increasing prices and customers will stay.

It didn't work on me as I cancelled last year after the billionth price hike.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aries81 Avatar
aries81
59 minutes ago at 05:31 am
Cue lots of commenters saying how they’re glad they’ve cancelled long ago.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
laptech Avatar
laptech
49 minutes ago at 05:42 am
I do not think there is any company out there who is not trying to screw over it's customers by finding ways to get more money out of them for less services.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JamesMay82 Avatar
JamesMay82
1 hour ago at 05:29 am
I'm starting to think streaming might start to feel a fight back from consumers. I know HMV here in the UK have picked up on physical sales of films. its only small but its interesting to see.

Digital purchases on iTunes are so cheap it's almost cheaper to just buy than stream in some instances. they've got films from £2.99 at the moment.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
36 minutes ago at 05:55 am
And the water temperature goes up another notch.

Less than five years until all streaming plans have ads.

It's cable TV all over again.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments