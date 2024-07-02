Apple Releases Second Public Beta of iOS 17.6
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 updates to public beta testers, with the betas coming two weeks after the initial iOS and iPadOS 17.6 developer betas.
Public beta testers can get the beta by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Public Beta. Signing up on Apple's beta testing website is required.
The new additions Apple promised for iOS 17 have all been implemented at this point, so it is not clear what will be included in iOS 17.6, and no features were discovered in the developer betas.
With Apple now shifting its focus to iOS 18, it is likely that iOS 17.6 will include bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.
Apple has also seeded the second public betas of upcoming watchOS 10.6 and tvOS 17.6 updates.
