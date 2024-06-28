Best Apple Deals of the Week: Best Buy Has Big MacBook Discounts During Its Prime Day-Like Sale, Plus AirTag Deals and More

by

Best Buy's Prime Day-like sale is the headline of this week's best Apple deals, featuring up to $400 off the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro and other MacBook discounts. Additionally, this week you'll find great sales on AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, and Anker accessories.

Hero0007Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy Member Deals Days

macbook pro 16 pink

  • What's the deal? Members can save sitewide at Best Buy this weekend
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

EXCLUSIVE SALE
Best Buy Member Deals Days

Best Buy's "Member Deals Days" sale kicked off this week, and it will run all weekend. Only My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save during this event, which includes notable discounts on Apple products, PCs, smart home products, video games, TVs, and more. In terms of Apple products, the best deals available during this event are on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, with up to $400 in savings on these computers.

Bluetooth Trackers

airtag pink

  • What's the deal? Save on AirTag and Eufy SmartTrack Card
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$4 OFF
AirTag 1 Pack for $24.99

$20 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $78.99

$10 OFF
Eufy SmartTrack Card for $19.99

Bluetooth tracker discounts were in abundance this week, and you can still get some of the best discounts today on Amazon. The AirTag 1 Pack is on sale for $24.99, down from $29.00, the AirTag 4 Pack is available for $78.99, down from $99.00, and the Eufy SmartTrack Card is discounted to $19.99, down from $29.99.

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro pink

  • What's the deal? Take $10 off Apple Pencil Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$10 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $119.00

Last week we saw the Apple Pencil Pro drop to a new record low price of $119.00 on Amazon, and this $10 discount is still available this week. Although only a $10 discount, this is still the best deal we've seen to date on the newest Apple Pencil. For more savings, you can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $79.99, down from $129.00.

Anker

anker pink

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$15 OFF
MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $84.99

$20 OFF
Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $129.99

Moving to Anker's charging accessories, you can get multiple MagSafe-compatible devices at a discount this week on Amazon, like a portable battery and a wireless charging station. The highlight of the sale is Anker's 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99, down from $149.99. Many of these will require you to clip an on-page coupon before you head to the checkout screen in order to see the sales.

Jackery

jackery pink

  • What's the deal? Save on Jackery accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
Jackery Explorer 100 Plus for $199.99

Similar to the Anker discounts, Amazon this week introduced a new selection of markdowns on Jackery batteries and other accessories. Jackery is known for its reliable portable battery stations, and the best deal this time around can be found on the Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel for $199.99, down from $229.99.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

apple watch x 91mobiles

Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

Wednesday June 26, 2024 2:44 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of what could be the "Apple Watch X" or Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders. The site claims that the renders are of a "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article189 comments
iOS 18 and AirPods Pro Feature

iOS 18 to Bring These 5 New Features to AirPods Pro

Wednesday June 26, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...
Read Full Article57 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Tuesday June 25, 2024 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
Read Full Article55 comments
verizon

International Roaming Outage Affecting Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile Customers [Updated]

Thursday June 27, 2024 2:49 am PDT by
There appears to be an ongoing outage with international roaming across multiple cellular networks, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers abroad complaining about the issue on social networks and cellular community forums. Customers traveling internationally have been without service since late Wednesday for hours at a time, with many losing cellular, text, and data. That has left many...
Read Full Article77 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

Monday June 24, 2024 12:52 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates. Apple will refine iOS 18 over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted...
Read Full Article124 comments

Top Rated Comments

Valen1 Avatar
Valen1
19 hours ago at 12:06 pm
When you look at it in totality, there are much better deals at other retails than Worst Buy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments