Best Apple Deals of the Week: Best Buy Has Big MacBook Discounts During Its Prime Day-Like Sale, Plus AirTag Deals and More

Best Buy's Prime Day-like sale is the headline of this week's best Apple deals, featuring up to $400 off the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro and other MacBook discounts. Additionally, this week you'll find great sales on AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, and Anker accessories.

Best Buy Member Deals Days

Best Buy's "Member Deals Days" sale kicked off this week, and it will run all weekend. Only My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save during this event, which includes notable discounts on Apple products, PCs, smart home products, video games, TVs, and more. In terms of Apple products, the best deals available during this event are on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, with up to $400 in savings on these computers.



Bluetooth Trackers

Bluetooth tracker discounts were in abundance this week, and you can still get some of the best discounts today on Amazon. The AirTag 1 Pack is on sale for $24.99, down from $29.00, the AirTag 4 Pack is available for $78.99, down from $99.00, and the Eufy SmartTrack Card is discounted to $19.99, down from $29.99.



Apple Pencil Pro

Last week we saw the Apple Pencil Pro drop to a new record low price of $119.00 on Amazon, and this $10 discount is still available this week. Although only a $10 discount, this is still the best deal we've seen to date on the newest Apple Pencil. For more savings, you can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $79.99, down from $129.00.



Anker

Moving to Anker's charging accessories, you can get multiple MagSafe-compatible devices at a discount this week on Amazon, like a portable battery and a wireless charging station. The highlight of the sale is Anker's 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99, down from $149.99. Many of these will require you to clip an on-page coupon before you head to the checkout screen in order to see the sales.



Jackery

Similar to the Anker discounts, Amazon this week introduced a new selection of markdowns on Jackery batteries and other accessories. Jackery is known for its reliable portable battery stations, and the best deal this time around can be found on the Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel for $199.99, down from $229.99.



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.