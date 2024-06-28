Best Apple Deals of the Week: Best Buy Has Big MacBook Discounts During Its Prime Day-Like Sale, Plus AirTag Deals and More
Best Buy's Prime Day-like sale is the headline of this week's best Apple deals, featuring up to $400 off the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro and other MacBook discounts. Additionally, this week you'll find great sales on AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, and Anker accessories.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Best Buy Member Deals Days
- What's the deal? Members can save sitewide at Best Buy this weekend
- Where can I get it? Best Buy
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Best Buy's "Member Deals Days" sale kicked off this week, and it will run all weekend. Only My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save during this event, which includes notable discounts on Apple products, PCs, smart home products, video games, TVs, and more. In terms of Apple products, the best deals available during this event are on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, with up to $400 in savings on these computers.
Bluetooth Trackers
- What's the deal? Save on AirTag and Eufy SmartTrack Card
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Bluetooth tracker discounts were in abundance this week, and you can still get some of the best discounts today on Amazon. The AirTag 1 Pack is on sale for $24.99, down from $29.00, the AirTag 4 Pack is available for $78.99, down from $99.00, and the Eufy SmartTrack Card is discounted to $19.99, down from $29.99.
Apple Pencil Pro
- What's the deal? Take $10 off Apple Pencil Pro
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Last week we saw the Apple Pencil Pro drop to a new record low price of $119.00 on Amazon, and this $10 discount is still available this week. Although only a $10 discount, this is still the best deal we've seen to date on the newest Apple Pencil. For more savings, you can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $79.99, down from $129.00.
Anker
- What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Moving to Anker's charging accessories, you can get multiple MagSafe-compatible devices at a discount this week on Amazon, like a portable battery and a wireless charging station. The highlight of the sale is Anker's 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99, down from $149.99. Many of these will require you to clip an on-page coupon before you head to the checkout screen in order to see the sales.
- MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $69.99 with on-page coupon, down from $89.99
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $38.24 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $164.99 with on-page coupon, down from $184.99
- MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - $84.99, down from $99.99
- MagGo 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station - $93.49, down from $109.99
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $129.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube - $129.99, down from $149.99
Jackery
- What's the deal? Save on Jackery accessories
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Similar to the Anker discounts, Amazon this week introduced a new selection of markdowns on Jackery batteries and other accessories. Jackery is known for its reliable portable battery stations, and the best deal this time around can be found on the Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel for $199.99, down from $229.99.
- Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel - $199.99 with on-page coupon, down from $229.99
- Solar Generator 300 Plus - $499.00, down from $579.00
- Expansion Battery Pack 1000 Plus - $549.00 with on-page coupon, down from $799.00
- Expansion Battery Pack 2000 Plus - $1,259.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
- Explorer 2000 Pro - $1,299.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,899.00
- Explorer 3000 Pro - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00
- Solar Generator 2000 Plus + Explorer 2000 Plus + Battery - $3,599.00 with on-page coupon, down from $4,999.00
