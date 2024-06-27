Best Buy's 'Member Deals Days' Sale Introduces Low Prices on MacBooks and Much More Exclusively for Members

Best Buy has opened up a new "Member Deals Days" sale, featuring thousands of discounts available exclusively to My Best Buy Plus and Total members. New deals will appear every day of the event, which ends this Sunday, June 30.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In order to gain access to these deals, you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. These services are available starting at $49.99 per year, and offer free two-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window on most products, exclusive access to certain sales like Member Deals Days, and more.

In terms of Apple products, the best deals available during this event are on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. You can get the 256GB model for $849.00 and the 512GB model for $1,049.00, both of which are $150 off original prices and solid second-best discounts.

There are also a few noteworthy 16-inch MacBook Pro discounts at Best Buy this week. The retailer has the 12-Core M3 Pro/18GB RAM/512GB model for $2,149.00, down from $2,499.00, and the 12-Core M3 Pro/36GB RAM/512GB model for $2,499.00, down from $2,899.00. These are both all-time low prices on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and although Best Buy has more MacBook Pro discounts during its new sale, these are the best you'll find.

Of course, the Member Deals Days sale has many discounts other than Apple products, including TVs, video games, PCs, headphones, home appliances, and more. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.