Best Buy's 'Member Deals Days' Sale Introduces Low Prices on MacBooks and Much More Exclusively for Members

by

Best Buy has opened up a new "Member Deals Days" sale, featuring thousands of discounts available exclusively to My Best Buy Plus and Total members. New deals will appear every day of the event, which ends this Sunday, June 30.

macbook air and pro blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In order to gain access to these deals, you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. These services are available starting at $49.99 per year, and offer free two-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window on most products, exclusive access to certain sales like Member Deals Days, and more.

EXCLUSIVE SALE
Best Buy Member Deals Days

In terms of Apple products, the best deals available during this event are on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. You can get the 256GB model for $849.00 and the 512GB model for $1,049.00, both of which are $150 off original prices and solid second-best discounts.

There are also a few noteworthy 16-inch MacBook Pro discounts at Best Buy this week. The retailer has the 12-Core M3 Pro/18GB RAM/512GB model for $2,149.00, down from $2,499.00, and the 12-Core M3 Pro/36GB RAM/512GB model for $2,499.00, down from $2,899.00. These are both all-time low prices on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and although Best Buy has more MacBook Pro discounts during its new sale, these are the best you'll find.

Of course, the Member Deals Days sale has many discounts other than Apple products, including TVs, video games, PCs, headphones, home appliances, and more. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

Lift Bar Avatar
Lift Bar
2 days ago at 10:17 am
The price of entry level MacBooks and MacBook pros is not bad in the slightest. The price of ram and ssd upgrades is unbelievably outrageous however.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
2 days ago at 07:38 am

What have they done to us. $2,500 is a low price for a computer? :( Somebody quantum computing is going to drive these impressive unrepairable SOC devices straight into the ground chromebook style
Adjusted for inflation computers of the 80s and 90s would easily cost 5000 plus dollars these days if there hadn’t been an explosion in demand

We live in amazing times where such powerful computers are so relatively cheap compared to yesteryear
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jblank Avatar
jblank
2 days ago at 07:30 am
I'm just not a fan of paying for the privilege of buying a product on sale. I hope this offer helps someone though.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
webkit Avatar
webkit
2 days ago at 08:20 am

At this point, I'm good on tech, I just with the prices of food, housing, cars, etc., would come back to reality so people aren't hurting.
Car prices aren't as bad as some think. A reason average prices may seem high is because people keep (unnecessarily) buying higher end and/or over-optioned cars thanks to leasing, longer and longer term financing, etc. This is especially true for luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz. 40 years ago, the starting price of the CHEAPEST Mercedes-Benz sold in the U.S. (the subcompact 190E) was around $72,000 inflation adjusted. Mercedes offers several models today with starting prices much lower than that.

What has largely happened over time is that people's standards have continued to increase (larger houses, higher end or higher optioned cars, more and more "stuff", etc.).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
webkit Avatar
webkit
2 days ago at 08:16 am

What have they done to us. $2,500 is a low price for a computer? :( Somebody quantum computing is going to drive these impressive unrepairable SOC devices straight into the ground chromebook style
Today's prices are pretty good when you consider that the 128K Macintosh originally started at $2,495 (around $7,700 in today’s dollars) 40 years go. Apple has long offered "premium" priced devices.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nebraskatate Avatar
nebraskatate
2 days ago at 07:27 am
What have they done to us. $2,500 is a low price for a computer? :( Somebody quantum computing is going to drive these impressive unrepairable SOC devices straight into the ground chromebook style
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
