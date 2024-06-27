International Roaming Outage Affecting Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile Customers [Updated]
There appears to be an ongoing outage with international roaming across multiple cellular networks, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers abroad complaining about the issue on social networks and cellular community forums.
Customers traveling internationally have been without service since late Wednesday for hours at a time, with many losing cellular, text, and data. That has left many users unable to call their cellular provider hotline or access online chat help without a Wi-Fi network.
Based on feedback from customers that have managed to contact support, the providers are aware of the issue with international roaming and are actively working on resolving it, although there have been reports that this could take several hours. We'll update this article as soon as we learn more.
Update 1:
There are reports that AT&T
and T-Mobile
customers abroad are also being affected by the outage, suggesting it could be the result of a wider network problem. We have updated the story headline to reflect the development.
Update 2: Bloomberg reports that a Verizon customer service representative who was contacted from the UK on Thursday said that it's an ongoing issue that engineers are working to address.
Update 3: The multi-network outage is related to issues at international connection partner Syniverse, according to a person familiar with the situation. The company says the estimated time of restoration is 12 hours up to 24 hours.
