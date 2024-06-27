International Roaming Outage Affecting Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile Customers [Updated]

by

There appears to be an ongoing outage with international roaming across multiple cellular networks, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers abroad complaining about the issue on social networks and cellular community forums.

verizon
Customers traveling internationally have been without service since late Wednesday for hours at a time, with many losing cellular, text, and data. That has left many users unable to call their cellular provider hotline or access online chat help without a Wi-Fi network.

Based on feedback from customers that have managed to contact support, the providers are aware of the issue with international roaming and are actively working on resolving it, although there have been reports that this could take several hours. We'll update this article as soon as we learn more.


Update 1: There are reports that AT&T and T-Mobile customers abroad are also being affected by the outage, suggesting it could be the result of a wider network problem. We have updated the story headline to reflect the development.

Update 2: Bloomberg reports that a Verizon customer service representative who was contacted from the UK on Thursday said that it's an ongoing issue that engineers are working to address.

Update 3: The multi-network outage is related to issues at international connection partner Syniverse, according to a person familiar with the situation. The company says the estimated time of restoration is 12 hours up to 24 hours.

verizon

Top Rated Comments

Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
2 days ago at 02:55 am
It must have been the new logo...

?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mjs916 Avatar
mjs916
2 days ago at 09:42 am

I'm always curious with issues like this, do people seriously think that a vendor is just going to sit around and not work on the problem? While their networks aren't as robust as they like us to think, they are going to resolve these issues if nothing else to avoid government hassling them for causing an outage.
If you call and yell at the front line workers they can fix it immediately by pressing the “fix it now” button.

You just have to yell at them the right way for the right amount of time until they are willing to press the button.

Many try, but the correct combination of screaming and timing is elusive.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Polinsky Avatar
Polinsky
2 days ago at 07:38 am

This screwed me so bad yesterday in Mexico City. Carrier left us out to dry. I’m leaving Verizon over this. What I went through yesterday when this randomly happened in a random neighborhood of CDMX I will never forgive this company for.
If you read the article, you'd know that the problem affected other carriers. So, who will you switch to since many carriers were affected. And apparently, the problem is with a company that handles international calls for many carriers. Your outrage is directed at the wrong entity!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
2 days ago at 04:31 am
Darth Testious: Only through me can you achieve a signal greater than any WiFi.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roar08 Avatar
roar08
2 days ago at 08:56 am
It's interesting how issues like this expose (often) deep, single points of failure (e.g. Syniverse).
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Prof. Avatar
Prof.
2 days ago at 06:01 am

It must have been the new logo...

?
So that’s why my bill went up $21.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments