Google Scraps Continuous Scrolling in Search Results
Google is reportedly scrapping continuous scrolling of search results on desktop and mobile, with the company returning to the old method of dividing results into several pages (via The Verge).
Google introduced continuous scrolling on mobile and desktop in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The change was reminiscent of a social media feed, although Google's version was never quite the "infinite scroll" that social network users will be familiar with. Search has typically returned the equivalent of six pages of results in a single scroll, before offering users a "More results" button that keeps the scroll going.
Google originally claimed that continuous scroll would make browsing results quicker and easier, although some users likely missed how the old pagination system often acted as a natural breaker that allowed them to consider whether they had all the information they needed.
A Google spokesperson reportedly told Search Engine Land that continuous scroll would be removed from desktop search results from June 25, while the feature will be removed from mobile results "in the coming months." Google said that the change is needed to allow it to serve search results faster, instead of automatically loading results that users haven't explicitly requested.
Popular Stories
Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates. Apple will refine iOS 18 over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted...
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new personalized AI experience called Apple Intelligence that uses on-device, generative large-language models to enhance the user experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. These new AI features require Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models to work, while only Macs and iPads with M1 or later chips will...
The avalanche of news coming out of WWDC earlier this month is finally starting to slow, but that doesn't mean there wasn't still lots to talk about in Apple news and rumors this week. This week saw some additional rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch models, the release of major Final Cut Pro updates, the launch of Apple's annual Back to School promo in the U.S. and Canada, new...