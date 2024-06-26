Google Scraps Continuous Scrolling in Search Results

Google is reportedly scrapping continuous scrolling of search results on desktop and mobile, with the company returning to the old method of dividing results into several pages (via The Verge).



Google introduced continuous scrolling on mobile and desktop in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The change was reminiscent of a social media feed, although Google's version was never quite the "infinite scroll" that social network users will be familiar with. Search has typically returned the equivalent of six pages of results in a single scroll, before offering users a "More results" button that keeps the scroll going.

Google originally claimed that continuous scroll would make browsing results quicker and easier, although some users likely missed how the old pagination system often acted as a natural breaker that allowed them to consider whether they had all the information they needed.

A Google spokesperson reportedly told Search Engine Land that continuous scroll would be removed from desktop search results from June 25, while the feature will be removed from mobile results "in the coming months." Google said that the change is needed to allow it to serve search results faster, instead of automatically loading results that users haven't explicitly requested.