Random Apple Pay Charges Affecting iPhone Users in Hungary

by

Apple Pay is malfunctioning in Hungary, according to reports from several Hungarian news sites. Apple device owners are seeing surprise, unexpected charges without making purchases.

Apple Pay Canada
Some users are seeing multiple mistaken transactions, and it is a problem that appears to be affecting most banks in Hungary. Impacted users are being charged small amounts several times in a row. One user saw almost $1,500 USD pulled from his account across 74 rapid fire transactions.

Hungarian news sites say that banks are being slammed with requests for help, and that it appears to be a problem on Apple's end. OTP Bank in Hungary said that "massive, unjustified debits" were made to cards at several banks, with the situation still being analyzed to determine what happened. A statement on Raiffeisen Bank's website says that Apple is working to resolve the problem.

We inform our customers that due to a technical problem with an external partner, the bank cards of some of our customers may have been incorrectly charged by the Apple App Store. Our colleagues have contacted Apple officials, the problem is being resolved.

Some of the charges appear to be linked to subscriptions that were canceled previously, and some of the amounts match prior transactions. Some customers have been able to have their banks block their cards, preventing further charges.

Top Rated Comments

vicviper789
vicviper789
2 days ago at 02:25 pm
Looks like Apple Pay Later is being replaced with Apple Pay Now
Score: 55 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macfacts
macfacts
2 days ago at 03:04 pm
Didn't even need alternative app stores for this to happen.?
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos
contacos
2 days ago at 02:43 pm
But we can only trust Apple with our data!
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mveight
Mveight
2 days ago at 02:18 pm

Hungary has a population of 10 million, and Apple's marketshare there is 16%. So this affects a pretty small number of people.
Super helpful take
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reason077
Reason077
2 days ago at 03:16 pm

Looks like Apple Pay Later is being replaced with Apple Pay Now
Or Apple Pay Again (and again, and again…)
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ScubaLibre
ScubaLibre
2 days ago at 03:09 pm
I can confirm that it was/is happening. My card was also charged for an amount that was exactly the same as the last price for a subscription that I cancelled in 2023. Since then, this card is not even registered as a payment method.
By the way, the card is not from a Hungarian bank, so the problem is present for Apple users in Hungary, not for Hungarian banks.
The transaction is not in my Apple purchase history, so I can't file a complain.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments