Apple Expands Diagnostics Tool for Self-Service Repairs to Europe

Apple today announced that it now offers a diagnostics tool for self-service iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display repairs in Europe. This software lets customers complete the System Configuration process following self-service repairs by placing the device into Diagnostics Mode and following the on-screen prompts, without needing to contact Apple.



Apple says the diagnostics tool is now available in 32 countries in Europe, including the U.K., France, Germany, the Netherlands, and others. The tool, which was previously limited to technicians at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, first became available for self-service repairs in the U.S. last year.

Launched in 2022, the self-service repair program provides customers with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to repair select iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models.

