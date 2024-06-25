Amazon Prime Day 2024 Will Run July 16-17

Amazon today announced that its annual Prime Day sale event will take place beginning Tuesday, July 16 and run through Wednesday, July 17. Amazon began Prime Day back in 2015, and since 2019 the event has been running for two days straight every summer.



Shoppers can expect massive discounts on an array of products, including Apple devices. Some deals will last the entire run of the sale, but there will also be lightning deals that drop every 30 minutes and last for select periods, or until they sell out.

To get in on these Prime Day deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't, you can join Prime to participate in this year's Prime Day. Once your initial free trial is over, Prime membership will run for $14.99/month or $139/year. For students, that's $7.49/month or $69/year, with a six month free trial for new students.

Amazon is already highlighting early Prime Day deals that you can shop now, weeks ahead of the event. For now, this mainly includes Amazon devices like Kindles, Echo Dot, Fire TVs, and other Amazon branded products.

Once Prime Day kicks off, Amazon's website will be filled with lightning deals on everything from tech products to home appliances, clothing, toys, and much more. We'll be covering all of the best deals you can get throughout Prime Day, particularly on all of the Apple products that appear, so be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors front page starting July 16.

Prime Day discounts will be available to Amazon Prime members in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Amazon held two Prime Day events last year, one in July and a second in October. Given that we're only now hearing about the July event, we don't know yet if the retailer will again host a second Prime Day, which it called "Prime Big Deal Days," in the fall. If and when that is announced, you can also expect us to cover all of the deals that come out.