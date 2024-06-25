Amazon Prime Day 2024 Will Run July 16-17

by

Amazon today announced that its annual Prime Day sale event will take place beginning Tuesday, July 16 and run through Wednesday, July 17. Amazon began Prime Day back in 2015, and since 2019 the event has been running for two days straight every summer.

amazon prime day 2024
Shoppers can expect massive discounts on an array of products, including Apple devices. Some deals will last the entire run of the sale, but there will also be lightning deals that drop every 30 minutes and last for select periods, or until they sell out.

To get in on these Prime Day deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't, you can join Prime to participate in this year's Prime Day. Once your initial free trial is over, Prime membership will run for $14.99/month or $139/year. For students, that's $7.49/month or $69/year, with a six month free trial for new students.

EARLY DEALS
Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon is already highlighting early Prime Day deals that you can shop now, weeks ahead of the event. For now, this mainly includes Amazon devices like Kindles, Echo Dot, Fire TVs, and other Amazon branded products.

Once Prime Day kicks off, Amazon's website will be filled with lightning deals on everything from tech products to home appliances, clothing, toys, and much more. We'll be covering all of the best deals you can get throughout Prime Day, particularly on all of the Apple products that appear, so be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors front page starting July 16.

Prime Day discounts will be available to Amazon Prime members in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Amazon held two Prime Day events last year, one in July and a second in October. Given that we're only now hearing about the July event, we don't know yet if the retailer will again host a second Prime Day, which it called "Prime Big Deal Days," in the fall. If and when that is announced, you can also expect us to cover all of the deals that come out.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

Popular Stories

Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Intelligence Features Not Coming to European Union at Launch Due to DMA

Friday June 21, 2024 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today said that European customers will not get access to the Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing features that are coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac this September due to regulatory issues related to the Digital Markets Act. In a statement to Financial Times, Apple said that there will be a delay as it works to figure out how to make the new...
Read Full Article852 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

Monday June 24, 2024 12:52 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates. Apple will refine iOS 18 over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted...
Read Full Article102 comments
Apple WWDC24 Apple Intelligence hero 240610

Apple Explains iPhone 15 Pro Requirement for Apple Intelligence

Wednesday June 19, 2024 4:48 am PDT by
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new personalized AI experience called Apple Intelligence that uses on-device, generative large-language models to enhance the user experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. These new AI features require Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models to work, while only Macs and iPads with M1 or later chips will...
Read Full Article483 comments
amazon echo dot

Amazon Could Charge Up to $10/Month for Alexa

Friday June 21, 2024 2:55 pm PDT by
Apple competitor Amazon is working on a revamp of its Alexa assistant, and the new version could cost up to $10 per month, according to a report from Reuters. The upcoming version of Alexa will support conversational generative AI, and Amazon is planning for two tiers of service. There will be a free tier and a second, premium tier that is priced at $5 at a minimum, with Amazon considering...
Read Full Article155 comments
top stories 22jun2024

Top Stories: Apple Watch X Rumors, New Final Cut App for iPhone, and More

Saturday June 22, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
The avalanche of news coming out of WWDC earlier this month is finally starting to slow, but that doesn't mean there wasn't still lots to talk about in Apple news and rumors this week. This week saw some additional rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch models, the release of major Final Cut Pro updates, the launch of Apple's annual Back to School promo in the U.S. and Canada, new...
Read Full Article26 comments

Top Rated Comments

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
39 minutes ago at 06:37 am
I used to look forward to this but now Amazon just seems to be filled with cheap china crap brands.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
27 minutes ago at 06:48 am
Ahhhhh Prime Day, where they jack up prices just to discount them. Good times!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zubikov Avatar
zubikov
14 minutes ago at 07:02 am
Prime day has become a waste of everyone’s time and energy. Home page gets flooded with 99c store type chachkis, and it becomes impossible to get to any lightning/limited time deals that may actually be relevant. Amazon doesn’t have a good notification system for specific items on sale. Chancing it with camelcamelcamel or slick deals notifications is your best bet, but items get sold out quickly.

Basically you have to spend an entire 48 hours hunting for deals that may net you $10-$30 of savings over regular sales.

Like I said, waste of time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Or you could save $139/year on the Prime membership and instead buy high-quality products from a trusted local merchant.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
36 minutes ago at 06:40 am
The garage sale of junk day, eh?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
malcolmman89 Avatar
malcolmman89
37 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Can’t wait to see what kind of deals can be found on Amazon‘s annual yard sale…

Don’t forget folks, camelcamelcamel.com is your friend.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments