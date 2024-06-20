Apple Releases First macOS Sonoma 14.6 Public Beta

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS 14.6 update to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. Today's public beta comes a few days after Apple released the initial developer beta.



Beta testers can opt-in through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Public Beta. Note that you must sign up to participate on Apple's beta testing website.

No new Mac features were found in the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6 developer beta, so it is not clear what might be included. With Apple now working on macOS Sequoia, development on ‌macOS Sonoma‌ is beginning to wrap up.