Apple Education Store Down in US and Canada, Back to School Offer Expected Soon

Apple's online education store has gone down in the United States and Canada, as Apple prepares to launch its annual Back to School promotion for university students.



Apple's back to school sales provide students with a free Apple gift card when purchasing a Mac or an iPad, and this year's promotion could help Apple push the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models.

Last year, Apple offered U.S. students up to $150 when purchasing a Mac and up to $100 when purchasing an ‌iPad‌. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will this year again offer up to a $150 gift card with every Mac purchase, and it will additionally shave 20% off the price of AppleCare+. Gift cards will also again be offered with iPad purchases, but Gurman did not state an exact value.

Apple began advertising its Back to School sale on social networks in early June, with some Instagram users seeing an ad promoting Macs with discounts to college and university students.