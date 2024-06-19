watchOS 11 Gets 'Check In' Feature That Supports Outdoor Workouts
Apple in iOS 17 added a Check In feature to Messages that allows you to let a loved one know when you've made it back home safely. With watchOS 11, Check In is also coming to Apple Watch, but it's not just in the Messages app that you can activate it.
Anyone who has used a Garmin watch will probably be familiar with its LiveTrack feature, which creates a real-time view of your location during an activity, so friends and family can keep tabs on your progress. Strava Beacon offers similar functionality, and now with Check In integration, Apple Watch users can let loved ones know they have successfully completed their workout, too.
Like on iPhone, Apple Watch users can start a Check In from Messages in watchOS 11. But the feature also works within the Workout app. When you start a workout, a swipe right reveals a new Check In option. So if you're walking home after dark or heading out for an early morning run, you can notify someone that you've started out, and Check In will let them know when you return home.
If something unexpected happens and you get delayed, Check In will automatically notify your friend that you haven’t arrived as expected, and tell them your location (if available), the route you took, and your iPhone's battery level and cellular service in case they want to contact you.
There's also a new option in Settings ➝ Workout that lets you turn on Check In Reminders, so Apple Watch can remind you to send a Workout Check In whenever you start an outdoor workout.
Note that watchOS 11 is in developer beta, and some features could always change or be removed before Apple releases the new Apple Watch software to the public in the fall.
Popular Stories
Apple has suspended work on the second-generation Vision Pro headset to singularly focus on a cheaper model, The Information reports. Apple was widely believed to have plans to divide its Vision product line into two models, with one "Pro" model and one lower-cost standard model. The company is said to have been deprioritizing the next Vision Pro headset over the past year, gradually...
This year's Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest industry note -10-and-98075c44ce92">shared on Medium, Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design. For reference,...
Apple will launch its annual Back to School promotion for university students in the United States and Canada this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple's back to school sales provide students with a free Apple gift card when purchasing a Mac or an iPad, and this year's promotion could help Apple push the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models. Last year, Apple offered U.S....
Apple is discontinuing Apple Pay Later, the buy now, pay later feature that it just launched last October. Apple Pay Later is being discontinued as of today, but people who have existing Apple Pay Later loans will be able to continue to pay them off and manage them through the Wallet app. Apple announced plans to end the feature in a statement provided to 9to5Mac, which also notes that...
Apple did not mention CarPlay during its WWDC keynote this week, but iOS 18 includes a handful of new features for the in-car software. Overall, there is not a whole lot new for CarPlay on iOS 18, with changes seemingly limited to the Messages and Settings apps so far. Below, we recap everything new for CarPlay on iOS 18. New for CarPlay on iOS 18 1. Contact Photos in Messages App...
Apple intends to slim down the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and iPhone, with the new ultra-thin M4 iPad Pro a sign of the company's new design trajectory, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When the M4 iPad Pro was unveiled last month, Apple touted it as the company's thinnest product ever, and even compared it to the 2012 iPod nano to emphasize its slim dimensions. Writing in the latest ...
watchOS 11 appears to include a new feature that allows an Apple Watch to automatically detect and record when you're taking a nap. As shared on Reddit, an Apple Watch owner took a nap and was able to see the sleep data recorded in the Health app, despite not putting the device in Sleep Mode. Right now, the Apple Watch only tracks and records sleep when it is in Sleep Mode, and there is no...