The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2024 Now Available on YouTube

Update: While the video was briefly available, it has now been set to private due to a minor issue. The Talk Show Live host John Gruber said the video should return in a matter of hours, so bookmark this page and check back later!

The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2024 is now available to watch on YouTube. Daring Fireball's John Gruber discussed Apple Intelligence and other WWDC announcements with Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi, marketing chief Greg Joswiak, and AI/machine learning head John Giannandrea in front of a live audience.

We will embed the video here when it becomes available again.

The on-stage interview took place on Tuesday evening at the California Theatre in San Jose, California, and it ran for nearly two hours.