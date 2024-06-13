iOS 18's New Game Mode Makes iPhones Faster and More Responsive

With iOS 18, Apple is adding Game Mode to iPhone. A similar Game Mode was added to macOS Sonoma last year, and the same performance-enhancing features apply, according to Apple.

When enabled, Game Mode optimizes the gaming experience by giving the game the highest priority access to your ‌iPhone‌'s processor, while lowering usage for background tasks.

Apple says Game Mode also improves the responsiveness of connected AirPods and game controllers by reducing input latency and audio latency.

There's nothing to set up with Game Mode – it turns on automatically when you launch a game or an app associated with a game, as indicated by a brief notification.

The feature is designed for AAA titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Resident Evil Village. Capcom announced on Monday that Resident Evil 7 is coming to ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Macs on July 2, providing another opportunity to see how the new Game Mode performs in ‌iOS 18‌ and iPadOS 18.

