watchOS 11 Gains Integrated Shazam Widget for Identifying Songs

The watchOS 11 update that Apple plans to release this fall offers several new widgets, including a built-in Shazam widget. Shazam has been able to be downloaded on the Apple Watch from the Apple Watch App Store or accessed via Siri, but it hasn't been available through the Smart Stack feature.



Apple plans to add a Shazam widget to Smart Stack with the watchOS 11 update, making it quicker to get to without ‌Siri‌ or downloading an app. You can access the Apple Watch Smart Stack by turning the Digital Crown.

The Smart Stack is improving with the update, and widgets will be displayed based on time, location, and other factors, plus Live Activities are supported for keeping up with sports games or an approaching ride right from the wrist.

Along with Shazam, other new Smart Stack widget additions include severe weather alerts, Translate, Training Load (a new watchOS 11 Workout feature), Photos, and Distance. watchOS 11 is currently available to developers for testing purposes, with Apple planning to release the software to the public this fall.