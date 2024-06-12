Vision Pro Demos at Apple Stores in UK, Canada, and More Begin July 12

Apple Vision Pro launches in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. on Friday, July 12, and you will be able to try out the spatial computer at your local Apple Store in those countries starting on the same day next month.



Starting on Friday, July 12 at 8 a.m. local time, until the end of the day on Sunday, July 14, Apple Stores in the five aforementioned countries will allow customers to receive a Vision Pro demo on a first-come, first-served basis. As happened in the U.S., demos will likely shift to an appointment basis starting on the following Monday.

Given that the Vision Pro costs thousands of dollars, the 30-minute demo provide customers with a free way to experience spatial computing without having to spend a fortune. During the demo, customers will learn how to navigate the visionOS operating system, and explore built-in apps such as Apple TV, Photos, and Safari.

Vision Pro will be available to pre-order in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. starting Friday, June 28 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. The spatial computer is also launching in China, Japan, and Singapore, with pre-orders starting on Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. Pacific Time in those countries, ahead of a June 28 launch.

visionOS 1.2 adds support for languages in these additional countries and regions, and visionOS 2 with a range of new features will be available later this year.

Vision Pro first launched in the U.S. in early February.