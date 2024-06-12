iOS 18 Adds More Control Over Adaptive Audio on AirPods Pro 2

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro have an Adaptive Audio feature that includes Adaptive Noise Control, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness, which are all features that adjust sound and Active Noise Cancellation in response to the environment around you.



Right now, Adaptive Audio is an all or nothing setting, but that's set to change in iOS 18. Apple added a "Customize Adaptive Audio" menu that lets you adjust the setting to allow for more or less noise.

When the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with the latest beta firmware are connected to an iPhone running ‌iOS 18‌, you can open up the AirPods section of the Settings app to see a new Adaptive Audio section.

Tapping into it presents a slider bar where you can adjust Adaptive Audio for Less Noise or More Noise, impacting the Adaptive Audio settings. The feature will mostly apply to Adaptive Noise Control, a feature that blends Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation. It is designed to tweak the level of noise control based on changing conditions in the environment, so being able to set it to allow for more noise or less noise will come in handy.

The setting will also impact Personalized Volume, an option that adjusts the volume of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 based on your personal volume preferences and environmental conditions.

These settings will be widely available to ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 owners when ‌iOS 18‌ launches in the fall. The earbuds will also be able to be adjusted using iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.