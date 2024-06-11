Video: iOS 18's Best Features

Since there was so much to take in at yesterday's WWDC keynote event, we thought we'd revisit iOS 18 and highlight some of the most exciting features that Apple introduced. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Note that we've left out Apple Intelligence, which is what Apple is calling the AI features that it plans to add. Apple Intelligence will be limited to Apple's newest iPhones, but the features we've listed will be available on older iPhones, too.

Check out our video and let us know what your favorite iOs 18 feature is in the comments below.