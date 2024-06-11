Blackmagic Design Unveils Spatial Video Camera for Shooting Apple Vision Pro Content

Blackmagic Design has announced the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera designed for shooting spatial video content for Apple's Vision Pro headset.



The URSA Cine Immersive camera features a custom stereoscopic 3D lens system with dual 8K sensors, capable of capturing a 180-degree field of view with spatial audio support. It is designed to capture content with a resolution of 8,160 x 7,200 per eye and offers 16 stops of dynamic range to ensure detail and color accuracy in every frame, with the ability to shoot stereoscopic 3D immersive cinema content at 90 frames per second.

The URSA Cine Immersive is constructed with a magnesium alloy chassis and a carbon fiber polycarbonate composite skin. It includes dual 5-inch HDR touchscreens and an external color status LCD screen. Connectivity options are extensive, including 12G-SDI out, 10G Ethernet, USB-C, and XLR audio ports, along with an 8-pin Lemo connector for power.

Introducing Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive! New camera in development, designed to capture content for Apple Vision Pro with 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye, 16 stops of dynamic range for 90fps stereoscopic 3D immersive cinema content and more! Available later in 2024. Learn more! pic.twitter.com/5pbSDnJYuI — Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) June 10, 2024

An 8TB Blackmagic Media Module comes built-in, which can store around two hours of 8K stereoscopic video recorded in Blackmagic RAW. The camera also supports Cloud Store, allowing for fast media upload and synchronization via the 10G Ethernet connection.

Simultaneously, Blackmagic Design is updating DaVinci Resolve to better support the creation of Vision Pro content. The updated editing software will feature a new immersive video viewer, allowing editors to pan, tilt, and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors or directly on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Blackmagic has not yet announced the price of the URSA Cine Immersive camera. For reference, the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is priced at $14,995 without a lens, suggesting that the new immersive camera could be similarly priced plus the cost of the twin lens system.