Blackmagic Design Unveils Spatial Video Camera for Shooting Apple Vision Pro Content

by

Blackmagic Design has announced the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera designed for shooting spatial video content for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

blackmagic vision pro
The URSA Cine Immersive camera features a custom stereoscopic 3D lens system with dual 8K sensors, capable of capturing a 180-degree field of view with spatial audio support. It is designed to capture content with a resolution of 8,160 x 7,200 per eye and offers 16 stops of dynamic range to ensure detail and color accuracy in every frame, with the ability to shoot stereoscopic 3D immersive cinema content at 90 frames per second.

The URSA Cine Immersive is constructed with a magnesium alloy chassis and a carbon fiber polycarbonate composite skin. It includes dual 5-inch HDR touchscreens and an external color status LCD screen. Connectivity options are extensive, including 12G-SDI out, 10G Ethernet, USB-C, and XLR audio ports, along with an 8-pin Lemo connector for power.

An 8TB Blackmagic Media Module comes built-in, which can store around two hours of 8K stereoscopic video recorded in Blackmagic RAW. The camera also supports Cloud Store, allowing for fast media upload and synchronization via the 10G Ethernet connection.

Simultaneously, Blackmagic Design is updating DaVinci Resolve to better support the creation of Vision Pro content. The updated editing software will feature a new immersive video viewer, allowing editors to pan, tilt, and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors or directly on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Blackmagic has not yet announced the price of the URSA Cine Immersive camera. For reference, the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is priced at $14,995 without a lens, suggesting that the new immersive camera could be similarly priced plus the cost of the twin lens system.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: Blackmagic
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

Revealed: iOS 18 Works With These iPhone Models

Monday June 10, 2024 3:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 will be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and hence also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, but older iPhone models will miss out. Here is the full...
Read Full Article81 comments
ios 18 tile summary

Apple Announces iOS 18 With New Customization Features, Redesigned Photos App, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 18, the next major update to the operating system for the iPhone, with new customization features, a redesigned Photos app, and more. iOS 18 features new customization tools for the Home Screen. App icons now feature Dark Mode and users can tint them with a color to create a unique look. Apps can also now be placed anywhere on the Home Screen freely. The Control...
Read Full Article159 comments
WWDC24 Live Coverage Article

WWDC 2024 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 18, Apple's AI Push, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 9:20 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day. We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements with a focus on Apple's efforts to infuse AI throughout its operating systems and apps....
Read Full Article1388 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
m3 macbook air purple

Amazon Introduces Record Low Prices on Every M3 MacBook Air

Sunday June 9, 2024 7:57 am PDT by
On Friday we tracked new all-time low prices on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, and today Amazon has expanded this sale with record low prices on the 15-inch models as well. Thanks to these additional deals, every single model of the M3 MacBook Air is now available at an all-time low price. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article33 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

Massive iPhone Upgrade Coming This Week But These Devices Will Miss Out

Sunday June 9, 2024 1:25 pm PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, with a feature set it is referring to as "Apple Intelligence." However, these new features will not work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced...
Read Full Article245 comments
iPad Air 5

New: iPadOS 18 Drops Support for These iPad Models

Monday June 10, 2024 4:16 am PDT by
iPadOS 18 will drop support for iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates. In other words, iPadOS 18 will drop support for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Support for the sixth-generation iPad, which uses the...
Read Full Article94 comments

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
13 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
$14,995? For that much I could get some Mac Pro wheels AND a polishing cloth.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
artifex Avatar
artifex
5 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
I wonder what the weight of that assembly is expected to be, since there's an image in the ex-twitter post showing it on a drone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gatorvet96 Avatar
gatorvet96
3 minutes ago at 12:28 pm

0/10, eyes are too close together.
How far are your eyes apart?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments