Amazon Introduces Record Low Prices on Every M3 MacBook Air
On Friday we tracked new all-time low prices on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, and today Amazon has expanded this sale with record low prices on the 15-inch models as well. Thanks to these additional deals, every single model of the M3 MacBook Air is now available at an all-time low price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, you can get the 256GB model for $1,129.00, down from $1,299.00. Both 512GB models are available on sale as well, and most have delivery dates for as soon as June 11 for United States residences.
Secondly, Amazon still has $200 off the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, now available for $899.00 in every color, down from $1,099.00. Just like the 15-inch models, you can also find both 512GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale at best-ever prices.
If you need help deciding the right MacBook Air to purchase, be sure to read our buyer's guide comparing each generation of the computer. Additionally, we have a guide that breaks down all of the differences between the 13-inch and 15-inch sizes of the MacBook Air.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
