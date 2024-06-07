Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off New M3 MacBook Air, Starting at $899

Amazon today has taken $200 off the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, now available for $899.00 in Starlight, down from $1,099.00. Only Amazon has this deal, and it has an estimated delivery date of June 10 for most residences in the United States.

Apple updated the MacBook Air back in March, coming in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and with faster M3 chips. We aren't tracking as many discounts on the 15-inch version of the M3 MacBook Air this week, but there is a solid $200 markdown on the high-end 16GB RAM/512GB model on Amazon.

In regards to other 13-inch M3 MacBook Air models, Amazon has the 16GB RAM/512GB 13-inch MacBook Air for $1,329.00 in Space Gray, down from $1,499.00. This is another new all-time low price on the notebook, and it's also only available in one color at this time.

