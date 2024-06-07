Get Up to $300 Off Apple's M2 iPad Pro With Best Buy's New Sale

Best Buy today has introduced massive discounts on the previous generation M2 iPad Pro, including record low prices for both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. These deals are mainly focused on Wi-Fi models, but you can find a few cellular tablets on sale as well.

11-inch M2 iPad Pro

For 11-inch iPad Pro tablets, prices start at $599.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $799.00. In total, you can get up to $300 off these iPad Pros right now on Best Buy, and you don't need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see these deals.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro

If you're looking for a larger display model, Best Buy has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $799.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, down from $1,099.00. Best Buy is taking up to $300 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and just like the 11-inch models every one of these deals represents an all-time low price on the tablets.

