Dexcom Glucose Monitor Now Sends Real-Time Blood Sugar Data to Apple Watch
Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitor users can now monitor their blood sugar data in real time on an Apple Watch without having their iPhone to hand, the U.S. medical device manufacturer has announced.
Using its own dedicated Bluetooth connection, the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System sends glucose information and personalized alerts directly to the user's Apple Watch, allowing them to "go for a run, enjoy a dinner out, and feel confident leaving their iPhone behind," according to the Dexcom press release.
"At Dexcom, our users are at the heart of everything we do. Direct to Apple Watch has been one of our most requested features and we're thrilled to roll it out to Dexcom G7 users in the U.S. and around the world," said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. "We've long believed that people with diabetes should be able to view their CGM data where and how they choose. Direct to Apple Watch is a testament to that, allowing people with diabetes flexibility and choice in how they manage their health."
Prior to the update, the Dexcom G7's Apple Watch app enabled users to consult a watch face complication, but there was a three-hour delay with synced data. Users will continue to need an iPhone to set up the G7 GCM with their Apple Watch, and the iOS Health app is still required to view blood glucose data alongside other biometrics tracked by Apple Watch.
The Direct to Apple Watch feature is now available to G7 GCM users in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland, with the feature coming to additional markets later this month. Users will need the Dexcom G7 app version 2.1, an Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 10 or later, and an iPhone running iOS 17 or later. More information can be found on the Dexcom website.
Popular Stories
There appears to be an outage with at least one U.S. cellular carrier, with customers unable to place or receive calls. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers have been complaining about the issue on social networks, and there are also reports of outages on the Down Detector website. According to a statement from AT&T, the outage is affecting calls between carriers in the United States. All...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Sonos in May decided to get into the headphone market with the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones have some enticing design elements and features you won't see in Apple's headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the $549 AirPods Max to see which is ultimately better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In terms of design, both the...
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, but some new features are unlikely to work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced capabilities that will require communication with Apple's servers. ...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, beating the screen border thinness of even its latest iPhone 15 Pro devices. That's according to the leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. According to multiple sources, despite minimal design changes, both iPhone 16 Pro models will increase...