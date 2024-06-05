Dexcom Glucose Monitor Now Sends Real-Time Blood Sugar Data to Apple Watch

Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitor users can now monitor their blood sugar data in real time on an Apple Watch without having their iPhone to hand, the U.S. medical device manufacturer has announced.



Using its own dedicated Bluetooth connection, the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System sends glucose information and personalized alerts directly to the user's Apple Watch, allowing them to "go for a run, enjoy a dinner out, and feel confident leaving their ‌iPhone‌ behind," according to the Dexcom press release.



"At Dexcom, our users are at the heart of everything we do. Direct to Apple Watch has been one of our most requested features and we're thrilled to roll it out to Dexcom G7 users in the U.S. and around the world," said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. "We've long believed that people with diabetes should be able to view their CGM data where and how they choose. Direct to Apple Watch is a testament to that, allowing people with diabetes flexibility and choice in how they manage their health."

Prior to the update, the Dexcom G7's Apple Watch app enabled users to consult a watch face complication, but there was a three-hour delay with synced data. Users will continue to need an ‌iPhone‌ to set up the G7 GCM with their Apple Watch, and the iOS Health app is still required to view blood glucose data alongside other biometrics tracked by Apple Watch.

The Direct to Apple Watch feature is now available to G7 GCM users in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland, with the feature coming to additional markets later this month. Users will need the Dexcom G7 app version 2.1, an Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 10 or later, and an ‌iPhone‌ running iOS 17 or later. More information can be found on the Dexcom website.