Netflix to End Support for 2nd and 3rd Generation Apple TV
Netflix will no longer support second-generation and third-generation Apple TV models from July 31, 2024, the company has announced in an email to some subscribers.
Netflix said that the decision made to "maintain the best possible Netflix experience" by focusing on devices that can support the latest features and updates.
The second-generation Apple TV was the first of its kind to feature a black body and an aluminum Apple Remote, an updated look compared to the silver and white Apple TV that was originally released in 2007. The unit was powered by an A4 chip, and offered up to 720p resolution output.
Apple sold the second-generation Apple TV from 2010 until 2012, which is when the company released the third-generation Apple TV with an A5 chip and support for 1080p content.
Both models run on an early variant of iOS that precedes tvOS and lacks an App Store. The devices are classed as obsolete by Apple and no longer receive updates.
Netflix will remain available to access on the Apple TV HD (originally the fourth-generation model) and all Apple TV 4K models.
After the July 31 date, Netflix recommends that to continue viewing content, affected users either upgrade to a newer Apple TV model, or use other compatible devices such as smart TVs or Roku devices.
