Netflix to End Support for 2nd and 3rd Generation Apple TV

by

Netflix will no longer support second-generation and third-generation Apple TV models from July 31, 2024, the company has announced in an email to some subscribers.

apple tv 2nd gen 2010
Netflix said that the decision made to "maintain the best possible Netflix experience" by focusing on devices that can support the latest features and updates.

The second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ was the first of its kind to feature a black body and an aluminum Apple Remote, an updated look compared to the silver and white ‌Apple TV‌ that was originally released in 2007. The unit was powered by an A4 chip, and offered up to 720p resolution output.

Apple sold the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ from 2010 until 2012, which is when the company released the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ with an A5 chip and support for 1080p content.

Both models run on an early variant of iOS that precedes tvOS and lacks an App Store. The devices are classed as obsolete by Apple and no longer receive updates.

Netflix will remain available to access on the ‌Apple TV‌ HD (originally the fourth-generation model) and all ‌Apple TV‌ 4K models.

After the July 31 date, Netflix recommends that to continue viewing content, affected users either upgrade to a newer ‌Apple TV‌ model, or use other compatible devices such as smart TVs or Roku devices.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Tag: Netflix
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Gurman: No Hardware at WWDC, Next Apple TV No Longer Coming Soon

Sunday June 2, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Read Full Article268 comments
General Apps Messages

Exclusive: iOS 18 to Add Text Effects to iMessage

Friday May 31, 2024 9:17 am PDT by
Apple plans to add a new text effects feature to the Messages app on iOS 18, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. While it is already possible to send iMessages with bubble effects or full-screen effects, such as invisible ink or confetti, the text effects would allow you to animate individual words within a message. With the Messages app set to gain RCS support on iOS 18, ...
Read Full Article60 comments
maxresdefault

Sonos Ace Headphones vs. AirPods Max

Monday June 3, 2024 6:01 am PDT by
Sonos in May decided to get into the headphone market with the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones have some enticing design elements and features you won't see in Apple's headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the $549 AirPods Max to see which is ultimately better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In terms of design, both the...
Read Full Article70 comments
macbook air bb blue

Best Buy and Amazon Introduce Steep Discounts on M2 and M3 MacBook Air [Updated]

Saturday June 1, 2024 9:31 am PDT by
Best Buy has a huge collection of discounts on Apple's MacBook Air this weekend, including both the previous generation M2 models from 2022 and the brand new M3 computers that launched this year. In regards to the M2 models, you'll find the best deals at Amazon. M2 MacBook Air Amazon today has every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air available for $170 off, representing new all-time low...
Read Full Article41 comments

Top Rated Comments

rikscha Avatar
rikscha
50 minutes ago at 04:55 am
Funny, arguably the best gui netflix ever had
The current implementation was one major reason to cancel. It is absolutely crap and you cant find ****. You have to scroll 5 minutes to find your continue watching tab. Idiotic
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PiedMyPants Avatar
PiedMyPants
31 minutes ago at 05:15 am
I ended my support for Netflix 1 year ago to get the best experience in LIFE
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
24 minutes ago at 05:22 am

It’s tempting to buy new Apple TV, but…..


[HEADING=1]DO NOT BUY!!!!![/HEADING]

Despite what Gurman says, new models are still coming soon this year, but it’ll be again a minor update with updated A series chip most likely. (Instead of having the M series chip like originally planned)
Unless you’re a regular consumer and just want an Apple TV. Most people don’t care. Lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xander49x Avatar
xander49x
17 minutes ago at 05:29 am
Netflix just keeps giving me reasons to never have an account.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
52 minutes ago at 04:53 am
"best possible Netflix experience" my ass. What they actually mean is "we cannot track your whereabouts on those devices and we need to be able to block your account sharing"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments