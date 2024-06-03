Spotify Raises Prices for Second Time in 12 Months, Now More Expensive Than Apple Music

Spotify today announced that it is increasing Premium plan pricing in the United States in order to "bring users the best experience."



The Individual Premium plan is now priced at $11.99, up from $10.99. Duo is priced at $16.99 (up $2), Family is priced at $19.99 (up $3), and Student is priced at $5.99 (no change).

This is actually the second time Spotify has raised prices in the last 12 months. In July 2023, the Premium plan price went from $9.99 to $10.99, so there has been a 20 percent increase in the last year. Prior to the July 2023 increase, Duo was priced at $12.99 and the Family plan was priced at $15.99, marking a 31 percent total increase for Duo and a 25 percent increase for Family after the 2024 price hikes.

Spotify subscribers will soon be seeing emails notifying them of the upcoming price increase. Emails will include instructions on how to cancel a Premium subscription.



On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks. So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices. Over the next month, subscribers in the U.S. will receive an email explaining what this update means for their subscription.

At $11.99 and $19.99, respectively, the Spotify Premium and Family plans are now more expensive than the equivalent Apple Music plans. Apple's Individual plan is priced at $10.99 per month, while the Family plan is priced at $16.99 per month.