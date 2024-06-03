Humorous Apple Ads Highlight MacBook's Power and Battery Life

by

Apple today shared two humorous Mac ads that focus on the battery life and the capabilities of the Apple silicon notebooks. The "Charged" ad shows a serious professor commenting on a student's remaining battery life.


"First class of the day and no charger? You're playing a dangerous game..." he says, but the student says that she doesn't have to worry about it because the Mac's battery lasts all day.

In "Powered," a student in a library is approached by a woman who says that laptops aren't meant to handle big files and multiple apps. "You think it won't crash?" she says. "You're a hot dog in a hurricane." The student lets her know that "it's a Mac," so it's "running fine."


Both videos have a dramatic, funny vibe that should play well on social networks. The ads are 38 seconds long, so they'll likely be shown on TikTok, Instagram, and other social networks.

anakinfan8 Avatar
anakinfan8
38 minutes ago at 09:23 am
"you're a hot dog in a hurricane"

Yeah if anyone approached me saying that in public, I am running away
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ninetyCent Avatar
ninetyCent
31 minutes ago at 09:29 am
I've got jokes for you if you think that's humorous
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrgraff Avatar
mrgraff
24 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Which was the "humorous" one?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattaaron Avatar
mattaaron
25 minutes ago at 09:36 am
lol that was quick and fun, I like it.

Not sure why, but reminds me of the creepy PS3 commercials with the baby (
)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
System603 Avatar
System603
15 minutes ago at 09:45 am
The Charged one is quite funny thanks to the professor's acting.

But both seem odd. These qualities are nothing Mac/Apple specific. Especially with "laptops aren't made to handle all that, multiple apps, big files". Pretty much any laptop past ~2005 (arbitrary reasonably old year) can do that.

I get that the ads probably target "technically challenged" and try to bust some old myths, but both feel like if they made an ad where they show you that you can "surf the World wide web from your cellphone now".

But who am I to challenge Apple's marketing division reasoning. They know their demographics and what they want to achieve with which ad.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G5isAlive Avatar
G5isAlive
30 minutes ago at 09:31 am

I must be getting old. Both of these ads seem slimy and not really funny. IMO, they need a new ad agency.
I definitely are old, and I found them funny. But I do have a twisted sense of humor. I do agree that the pinnacle of apple advertising was 'I'm a Mac' that was bright and tended toward sarcasm.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
