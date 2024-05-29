CARROT Weather Gains Updated Design With Garden Layout and More
Popular weather prediction app CARROT Weather was today updated to version 6.0, introducing a refreshed design with changes to the user interface and feature set. The app now features a garden, which is the new default look of the app.
The garden is designed to grow and change over time, with little robots pruning trees, watering plants, and delivering supplies throughout the day. The garden resets at the start of each month for a dynamic experience throughout the year. While the garden is the default design, premium users can opt to keep their current layouts.
CARROT Weather includes a new Hourly Forecast with a data point picker for selecting weather data that will show up on the main screen, plus there are more than a dozen layout options available in the Settings section of the app. Premium users can choose new styles for Weather Alerts, Minutely Forecast, Hourly Forecast, and Daily Forecast.
The app includes weather news that provides insight into major weather events that are happening around the globe. Articles are sourced from Accuweather and stories for the local area will appear higher up in the layout. CARROT Weather is also gaining yesterday's temperature, which is a new popup that compares the current daily temperature with yesterday's weather when the app is first opened in the morning.
CARROT Weather can be downloaded from the App Store for free, but unlocking additional features requires the premium version, priced starting at $20/year. [Direct Link]
