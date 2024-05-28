Check Out This LEGO Apple Store

LEGO has an "Ideas" website that allows fans to submit mockups and suggestions for future LEGO sets, and one fan recently designed a detailed Apple Store that any Apple enthusiast would love to build.



The LEGO Apple Store's design isn't made to resemble a specific store, but instead uses the design elements that Apple has incorporated into many of its locations. There's an all-glass facade with trees in pots, minifigures in classic Apple blue shirts, and an upstairs area reached by a set of stairs.



Inside, there are tables with different iPhones and Macs on display, a section for headphones, and product boxes on shelves. There's also a colorful display upstairs, a big white Apple logo at the front of the store, and exterior area housing large versions of some of Apple's most iconic products.



If the LEGO ‌Apple Store‌ gets 10,000 "supporters" or votes on the LEGO ideas site, LEGO will review it and will consider it for an official retail set. It is unclear if Apple would approve such a set, and it is unknown if it will pass LEGO's review. LEGO evaluates submissions based on existing products, products already in development, brand fit, expected demand, licensing possibilities, build quality, and more.

The set comes from Legotruman, who has had several other ideas reviewed by LEGO staff, and who was responsible for the Starry Night LEGO set that is now available for sale.