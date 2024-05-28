VR Games Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator Launch on Apple Vision Pro
Popular VR games Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator are now available for the Apple Vision Pro.
Job Simulator is a VR game where automation and robots have replaced all human jobs. Players can relive what it was like to work as a human with not-so historically accurate recreations of jobs that include an office worker, gourmet chef, and store clerk.
The game uses hand tracking for control purposes, which means no controller is required. Hands can be used for interacting with, throwing, and smashing objects.
Vacation Simulator is similar to Job Simulator, but it provides a simulated vacation experience. Activities include ice sculpting, swimming, knitting mittens, building snowhumans, doing yoga, painting, taking selfies, and more in forest, mountain, and beach scenes.
Vacation Simulator and Job Simulator have previously been available on Steam VR, Oculus devices, and PlayStationVR, and were released in 2019 and 2016, respectively.
Job Simulator is available from the Vision Pro App Store for $19.99, while Vacation Simulator is priced at $29.99.
