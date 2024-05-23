Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay on iPhone' Now Available in Canada

Apple has announced that "Tap to Pay on iPhone" is available in Canada starting today through select payment platforms in the country.



Tap to Pay on iPhone allows businesses to accept contactless payments on an iPhone, with no additional point-of-sale hardware like a Square Terminal required. The feature allows customers to pay by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch, contactless credit card or debit card, or other contactless payment option on the merchant's iPhone. Payment is securely completed using the same NFC technology behind Apple Pay.

Businesses in Canada can offer Tap to Pay on iPhone through iPhone apps offered by Adyen, Moneris, Stripe, and Square. In the coming months, Apple said Aurus, Chase, Fiserv, and Helcim will also offer the feature in the country.

Apple said Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available at Apple Store locations across Canada, and at merchants such as Sephora, later this year.

Launched in 2022, Tap to Pay on iPhone is also available in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, the U.K., and Ukraine.