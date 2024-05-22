Disney Shares Trailer for Immersive Vision Pro Marvel Story

Disney today shared a trailer for the hour-long interactive and immersive Disney+ Marvel story that is set to come to the Vision Pro on Thursday, May 30.

What If... You Were Chosen? Step into the Multiverse and harness the power of the Infinity Stones in this reality-bending story from Marvel Studios, ILM Immersive, and Disney+. The Multiverse is in danger and The Watcher needs your help. Dangerous variants are hunting Infinity Stones and altering the fate of not only their realities, but yours as well. To save the fate of the Multiverse, you'll need to use your own hands to learn mystic spells, defend your allies in epic battles, and more. But, be careful... everything might not be all that it seems.

The Disney+ original from Marvel Studios is connected to the "What If...?" animated series and it will be released as a standalone app for the Vision Pro.

What If...? reimagines events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unexpected ways, and on the Vision Pro, fans will be able to step into the lead role of an immersive story that transforms the space around them.

There are multiversal variants of key Marvel characters, chances to learn mystic arts, and an opportunity to harness the power of the Infinity Stones. Marvel says that users will "cross between augmented and virtual reality" while going through the narrative adventure, interacting with the world using their hands and eyes.

The What If...? experience features new and iconic "breathtaking environments" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with impressive visuals and support for spatial audio.

The Vision Pro immersive story is set to come out on Thursday, May 30.