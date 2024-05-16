Apple Discontinues 'iOS Developer University Program' for Students

Apple has discontinued the iOS Developer University Program as of May 15, according to a notice on its website and an email sent to program members.



The program allowed university professors and other eligible instructors to create a development team with up to 200 students, who could create and test apps without needing to pay the usual $99 annual fee for Apple Developer Program membership.

Apple says accredited educational institutions can still enroll in the Apple Developer Program at no cost by submitting a fee waiver request.

Thanks, Nicolás Álvarez!