Apple Discontinues 'iOS Developer University Program' for Students

by

Apple has discontinued the iOS Developer University Program as of May 15, according to a notice on its website and an email sent to program members.

apple developer app feature
The program allowed university professors and other eligible instructors to create a development team with up to 200 students, who could create and test apps without needing to pay the usual $99 annual fee for Apple Developer Program membership.

Apple says accredited educational institutions can still enroll in the Apple Developer Program at no cost by submitting a fee waiver request.

Thanks, Nicolás Álvarez!

Top Rated Comments

kitkat99333 Avatar
kitkat99333
38 minutes ago at 06:23 am

Poor students, always getting kicked about these days...
No real difference if you read the full thing
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
12 minutes ago at 06:49 am

If it's still free to universities has this really shifted much?
I think it just switches who’s doing the writing. Initially it was on a professor and it could be multiple professors in one school, I’d imagine. Now, instead of keeping track of all that, they’re moving it to the institution level. Could be that the program has gotten enough notoriety that keeping track of it at a per professor level is no longer efficient.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
10 minutes ago at 06:50 am

there is always Android university. and no 30 percent fee to sell your app.
Generally speaking, it’s a bad idea to “sell” an Android app anyway. Developers have found it’s much more viable to just load the app down with ads, far more likelihood to see a return.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ChatGPT for Mac

OpenAI Announces ChatGPT App for Mac, GPT-4 for Free, and More

Monday May 13, 2024 10:43 am PDT by
At its Spring Update event, OpenAI announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac, as seen in the screenshot below. The app will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, ahead of a wider launch "in the coming weeks." "With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question," OpenAI's press release says. In addition, Voice...
Read Full Article199 comments
iOS 17

Troubling iOS 17.5 Bug Reportedly Resurfacing Old Deleted Photos

Wednesday May 15, 2024 5:29 am PDT by
There are concerning reports on Reddit that Apple's latest iOS 17.5 update has introduced a bug that causes old photos that were deleted – in some cases years ago – to reappear in users' photo libraries. After updating their iPhone, one user said they were shocked to find old NSFW photos that they deleted in 2021 suddenly showing up in photos marked as recently uploaded to iCloud. Other...
Read Full Article361 comments
CarPlay Sound Recognition

Apple Previews Three New CarPlay Features Coming With iOS 18

Wednesday May 15, 2024 9:18 am PDT by
Apple today previewed new accessibility features coming with iOS 18 later this year, and this includes some new options for CarPlay. Apple highlighted three new features coming to CarPlay: Voice Control: This feature will allow users to navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice. Color Filters: This feature will make the CarPlay interface visually easier to use for...
Read Full Article70 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 With Cross-Platform Tracking Detection, EU App Downloads From Websites and More

Monday May 13, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5 updates come more than two months after the launch of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In the European Union, ...
Read Full Article56 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 17.5

Monday May 13, 2024 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 17.5, the fifth update update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.5 comes two months after the release of tvOS 17.4. tvOS 17.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to ...
Read Full Article29 comments
macos sonoma 4

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.5 With Apple News+ Improvements

Monday May 13, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.5, the fifth update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.5 comes more than two months after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.4. The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌‌ 14.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.7...
Read Full Article116 comments