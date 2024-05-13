Apple Releases HomePod Software 17.5

Apple today released new software for the HomePod and the HomePod mini, debuting ‌HomePod‌ Software 17.5. The update comes two months after the 17.4 ‌HomePod‌ software release, which introduced new features for music preferences.



Apple does not specify what's included in the ‌‌HomePod‌‌ 17.5 software, and the generic release notes only say that it brings stability and performance improvements.

‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.