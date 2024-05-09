Apple Seeds macOS Sonoma 14.5 Release Candidate to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.5 update to developers, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth beta.

sonoma desktop wwdc
Registered developers can opt in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

We don't yet know what is included in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.5, and no new features were found in the first four developer betas.

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
30 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
Well this showed up at 10:10 am, and OTA was available not that long after. It was a 2 GB download. The download and prep was usual speed. The install was really quick this time. So far very sold operation.



[HEADING=2]FaceTime[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved Issues[/HEADING]

* Fixed: Users might not be able to approve or decline a FaceTime link call because notifications might not be received on the caller side for them to accept or decline the call. (125617787)

[HEADING=2]Mac (Designed for iPad) Apps[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved Issues[/HEADING]

* Fixed: macOS might launch the wrong version for (Designed for iPad) apps after double clicking the icon or after building from Xcode. (121404522)

Apple doesn’t divulge any security patches before the 14.5 public release occurs. I expect this to go public on Monday May 13th with everything else.
