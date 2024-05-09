Apple Seeds macOS Sonoma 14.5 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.5 update to developers, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth beta.



Registered developers can opt in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

We don't yet know what is included in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.5, and no new features were found in the first four developer betas.